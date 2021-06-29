READERS LETTERS: As seen in Wokingham.Today of June 24, 2021

Stitch-up

Earlier this month, I was at the Broad Street Pedestrian Crossing on the Old Post Office side

of the street, waiting for the lights to go green, when I noticed that there was an embroidered sign on the Crossing Button Panel inviting me to ‘Enjoy Wokingham’.

I looked at the back of the sign and noticed that the invitation came from the Wokingham Embroiderers’ Group –wokinghamembroiderers.org

Harry Atkinson, Wokingham

Spare us from these constant road closures

So, Nine Mile Ride is closed for a prolonged period… again.

Having been closed for the thick end of a year for installation of new water mains, it is now closed again for five months to build the Nine Mile Ride Extension.

Why were these two major works not carried out at the same time?

WBC Planning Department could not organise a heavy drinking session in a brewery.

Part of Finchampstead Road and now part of Nine Mile Ride are being resurfaced, but why are only part of these roads being resurfaced? The rest of these roads are just as bad.

What about Denmark Street?

The road surface leading out of town is like something you would find in the third world.

The roundabout at Windsor Ride/Barkham Ride has been patched for the last two winters and the potholes are hard to avoid in a car so how do cyclists and motorbikes manage?

My bookmaker will only give me even money that Finchampstead Road and Nine Mile Ride will be dug up by one utility or the other within weeks.

Disgruntled Motorist

Grass cutting

I read with interest Juliet’s letter last week on the subject with great interest while I understand the need to leave some grass long we need a balance.

I read also in the paper an article on mowing of a stretch of grass containing rare orchids.

This brings me to the crux of the matter: there does not appear to be a schedule to cut it when people moan.

I believe WBC grass cutting needs a complete look at as the existing set-up is not working. While I do not subscribe to the let it all grow thought we need an agreed compromise. Long grass is not without problems for pets and humans be it ticks and Lyme disease.

We also need short mown spaces so youngsters can put down two jumpers and kick a ball about.

Regarding litter picking, I am a member of Adopt-a-Street and have a regular route that I pick litter up from. Long grass conceals it and makes it more difficult but I can live with it if it’s designated long grass.

We get good support from WBC on litter picking supplying hi viz pickers and plastic bags.

Personally, as WBC do not have endless resources, I would like to see a proper organised approve grass scheme taking on board both views.

As a suggestion, once we have a clear idea what needs to be cut and left put it out to tender to local contractors by area putting the money back into local business.

Rod Needs, via email

Eye-rolling all round

Last Wednesday, I watched the Overview and Scrutiny Management Committee of Wokingham Borough Council.

The purpose of Scrutiny is to hold the Executive of the Council to account; to aid policy development and review; to monitor performance and to provide external scrutiny.

The Council’s constitution also makes clear that party Whips (or being instructed how to vote by political parties) are “incompatible” with Scrutiny. Councillors are supposed to use their own brains and judgment and not vote on party lines.

The main agenda item at the meeting was the Climate Emergency Action Plan and was presented by the Executive member responsible for the Plan.

The newly-elected Conservative councillors proceeded to ask what can only be described as planted and pre-agreed questions, designed to give the Executive member an easy time.

Not only was it embarrassing to watch, the councillors are undermining the very purpose of Scrutiny.

It is bad enough that the Conservative councillors clog up “question time” at full Council meetings with this nonsensical and anti-democratic approach.

To spread this contagion to Scrutiny and to infect new councillors with this party-above-residents approach is unforgivable.

The meeting was further sullied by the behaviour of the chair. While correctly pointing out the meeting was not political, the chair’s eye-rolling when opposition councillors asked questions gave lie to where her head was.

The opposition councillors DO ask lots of questions. That is their job.

And they also highlighted several challenges to the Plan.

That is also their job.

Perhaps if the Conservative councillors actually did their job, rather than just being paid to turn up, the eye-rolls would be shared around more evenly, residents would be better served, and effective Scrutiny would be more likely.

Andy Croy, Wokingham

Bigger is not better

I am following local mental health developments, as reported in Wokingham Today, with interest.

A recent World Health Organisation Report on Mental Health Services highlights, once again, the need for crisis houses, and it was suggested that I submit a blog about ours.

The following is a shortened version of what I submitted.

‘The Wokingham Mental Health Crisis House opened in March 1991. Detailed histories of the House are narrated in two books – firstly, Triumph and Tragedy – the 25-year history, and, secondly, There’s A Place For Us, the 30-year history. The most important decision ever made, before setting up the crisis house, was to ensure, in the Rules and Constitution of the Association, that all that anyone involved could be, was either a mental health sufferer, or the informal carer of a mental health sufferer.

This remains the case, to this day. The idea was that there should be a place for people in mental distress – which was exactly like a comfortable, and welcoming, home.

For the first 20 years, we were able to provide four crisis beds – so that people could come and stay, while they sorted their problems out. Lack of funding forced us to reduce our service to a day facility, but, fortunately, we still provide people with a comfortable home, as a day drop-in centre.

Nevertheless, I lament the closure of our beds. I believe that a person who is experiencing mental health problems – exacerbated by unfortunate living conditions, needs to be provided with a stress-free sanctuary, where there is peace and quiet, and all the support needed, so that they can resolve their problems, and then go on to set up a new life for themselves.

I would go further, and say that sometimes, people who are living in very adverse environments, are not always aware of how bad things are, because they are used to them, but their mental health suffers, nevertheless.

Frequently, I say to service users, ‘I don’t think that it matters what your diagnosis is – whether it be schizophrenia, anxiety, depression, or bi-polar affective disorder. What is important, is the quality of life that you are able to achieve, and, if unable to recover, completely. from the illness, then – the best quality life – WITH the illness.’

Quoting from the first success story in Triumph and Tragedy, to the final success story in There’s A Place For Us, I said to the first service user, ‘You don’t need to remain a chronic mental patient for the rest of your life.’ She took my word for it, and went on, successfully, to train for a profession, and remarried, happily.

The second service user said, ‘This crisis house is the only place where I can get any help’, and also resettled happily – albeit with a great deal of support from us. Reports, invariably, focus on a ‘person centred’ approach, but such is only possible, if one is working with small numbers.

To quote from the back cover of Triumph and Tragedy, ‘We should promote the development of small, local, volunteer-run, mental health crisis houses, throughout the UK. If you are one of six, you are a person. If you are one of 60, you are a number.’

So, I maintain, that we don’t need bigger crisis houses. We need more of them.

Pam Jenkinson – The Wokingham Crisis House

Just one week to go for our EU citizens

EU citizens – including the elderly and children – MUST apply for settled status by 30th June in order to retain their rights to live in the UK, unless they already have British citizenship.

Your local Lib Dem councillors are concerned that with just one week to go, not all EU citizens living here have applied for settled status. The government’s own estimates show that tens of thousands of people are yet to apply.

Many may not realise that they need to apply, especially if they have been living here for many years. We are also concerned that parents may not realise that children need to have had an application for settled status, and that being born in the UK or having parents with settled status will not automatically grant them the right to stay in the UK.

We have been urging the council to do all that they can to help in past months, and we ourselves have been contacting schools and care homes directly.

With just one week to go, we are asking for all Wokingham residents to look out for their EU neighbours and friends, especially those who may not have access to technology and those who don’t have fluent English.

If you are an EU citizen who needs to apply, there is more information on the Wokingham Borough Council website at www.wokingham.gov.uk/births-deaths-and-marriages/citizenship/eu-settlement-scheme/ (or search for “wokingham EU Settlement Scheme”).

If you need help in making an application, please let one of the Lib Dem councillors know and we will be happy to help.

The Liberal Democrat group on Wokingham Town Council

Create happy memories

Summer is a time when we look forward to being with our families.

After such a challenging year, I think we are all hoping this summer will be extra special and will give us a chance to reconnect with loved ones, rebuild lives, make up for lost time and move forwards.

Yet the summer holidays can also be a time when many parents find themselves under additional pressure. Perhaps due to juggling work commitments with childcare, or providing entertainment for the family when the bank balance is already stretched.

That’s why I’m delighted to share Family Action’s Creating Happy Memories Summer Activity Pack to help families make the most of summer. It celebrates everything positive about family life while also taking a bit of pressure off parents by providing simple, practical, fun activities and guidance for everyone to enjoy this summer. The digital pack is free and can be downloaded at www.family-action.org.uk/creating-happy-memories.

Families are amazing – we’re not always perfect but we are resilient, adaptable and loving. I know that together we can put a difficult year behind us and create new happy memories.

Anna Williamson, Broadcaster, bestselling author and life coach,

C/o Family Action, 34 Wharf Road, London N1 7GR

