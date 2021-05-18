READERS LETTERS: As seen in Wokingham.Today of May 13, 2021

Full-time job

It’s a full-time job at the moment for coot parents to feed their newly -hatched and very hungry chicks on the lake at California Country park.

There are at least three families of coots, each with four or five chicks, nesting on the café side of the lake.

They paddle out as a family for an all-day breakfast, the protective parents in the lead, ever vigilant and ready to fend off inquisitive geese and ducks.

The adult birds, distinctive by white patches above their beaks, work together to hatch and feed the chicks.

In this family, one parent dives to find the food – anything from vegetation to insect larvae – and passes it, beak to beak, to its mate to feed the demanding youngsters.

They will continue to feed the chicks for about two months when the chicks will be able dive for themselves. By then a second brood of brothers and sisters will have arrived and there will be five more hungry beaks begging for food.

Ray H Little, Finchampstead

Rules for living in Wokingham

RULE 1 – All roads leading into Wokingham Town centre will have at least two roadworks on them. Very occasionally, workers will be found actually working. Traffic grinds to a halt.

RULE 2 – Green fields near your house will quickly be built over, removing open spaces for walking and recreation.

RULE 3 – Wokingham is regularly voted one of England’s best places to live. Oddly, most voters are British Gas or Southern Electricity engineers, or property developers.

RULE 4 – Some potholes, after rain, are deep enough for small children to paddle in. They are not in danger from fast moving traffic (see Rule 1)

RULE 5 – If you will live in Lower Earley, part of Wokingham constituency and once the biggest housing development in Europe, you will still find it has no public transport links to Wokingham.

RULE 6 – Local councillors, tasked with sorting this out, seem to spend an awful lot of time writing mildly insulting letters to each other through the letter pages of the local paper.

Michael Strutt, via email

Temporary or not?

Recently Reading University was granted planning permission for the erection of TEMPORARY workshops for a film studio. The workshops, according to the application, are to be available for a period of five years after which the land is supposed to be returned to its original state, open fields.

The area concerned is along Cutbush Lane East, where the buildings for the British Museum have been erected extending to the old farm at the rear of these buildings.

This was an area of open land which, in autumn last year, my wife and I watched deer bound across the open landscape during a walk along the footpaths that abound in this area of Earley.

But this is NOT a temporary facility, instead a permanent site and yet another example of the University covering open spaces with yet more buildings, belaying their repeated claims of Climate Champions, rather a case of “do as I say, not what I do”.

Repeatedly the university is more interested in lining their pocket, rather than being part of the community.

B Wedge, via email

Clean up the roads

When my wife’s car was serviced recently, it was found that one of the tyres had been cut through, almost to the core.

This was something I had failed to spot, despite regular checking.

I am not trying to connect the two but, in March, I discovered numerous trapezoid/circular metal shards scattered on Oxford Road in Wokingham.

After trawling the road down to the Woosehill roundabout and back up into Holt Lane to the Twyford Road, I had collected at least 3kg of these shards.

Since then I have also found some in Tanhouse Lane.

I sometimes find piles of nails and screws by the kerbside. This sort of carelessness puts all motorists at risk.

Can I ask that workmen clear up properly, and ensure that such hazardous items cannot spill from their vehicles?

Arthur Road resident, Wokingham

When Democracy is a danger to us

I am very disappointed with the voting results last week, not because I have particular views on the actual results, but how we now have no opposition parties.

True democracy can only be practised if powerful opposites are offering their party principles and plans for the whole country if they are elected. They also keep the government under a form of control against extremes.

A second and the most important issue today concerns doctors and the NHS. Apparently, after a serious moan to my local surgery last Wednesday, I found their modus operandi has been dictated from above. The NHS is so full of clerks, managers and know-alls, that we the general public who so frequently depend on our local medical services, are suffering daily hell in many cases.

Apparently, some MPs are of the view that the NHS requires a total re-organisation. About time. The NHS is so top heavy with expensive managers, huge administrations which are virtually remote from the doctors and nurses, plus emergency services.

Get back to pre-Foundation ideas, to the great services we were provided with by people who knew something about health care.

Local people may recall Professor Anne Sheen, the CEO at the RBH. What an amazing lady, who was also a qualified nurse.

In the meantime, revert all Surgeries to their pre lockdown states – see a doctor, not wait ages to talk to him or her by telephone, and not being obliged to send through a video/photo of your symptom.

Reg Clifton, Wokingham

Thank you for your support

I thank all Wokingham Borough residents for your support.

If you did not vote Conservative in the local elections, I would like to assure you will not be ignored. To the best of our ability, we will serve all our residents.

Our principal aim is to ensure that Wokingham borough continues to be a great, safe, and happy place to live, work and bring up a family.

If you would like to share your

views, raise an issue of concern, need help with a problem or want to be of help, please contact me john.halsall@wokingham.gov.uk or on 07939 041227.

Cllr John Halsall, Conservative member for Rememham, Wargave and Ruscombe, Wokingham Borough Council

Moment to reflect

Now that elections are over, I wanted to take a moment to reflect.

While I didn’t get over the line, I’m incredibly honoured to have had the opportunity to work with the Wokingham Conservative team. They are a splendid group, and I know that their hearts are in the right place.

Their intentions are always to do good things for the people of this Borough.

Despite not being able to campaign face to face due to the pandemic, I was still able to hold the Lib Dems to account.

My campaign highlighted the oblivion of the current councillors and shone a spotlight on the many issues ignored.

Some people in Winnersh are genuinely worried about their local area and their house prices being affected by the blight of graffiti and littering.

I earnestly believe Winnersh can be better, cleaner and safer. The area can be enhanced by the elected councillors. There should be less passing the buck and a lot more tangible improvements.

The three Lib Dems have yet again another opportunity to deliver for the residents in Winnersh.

I hope this time they live up to their responsibilities.

Bernadette Mitra, via email

I appreciate the support

Thank you to everyone who voted for me last week in the local elections in Evendons.

It was hugely appreciated that so many people supported my campaign and I managed to double my vote.

Unfortunately, we were close but not close enough this year but every Conservative vote I received was amazing and I appreciate the support.

As I’m still a town councillor, I’m here to offer my help to any resident needing assistance

Cllr Daniel Hinton, Evendons town councillor and Evendons Conservative Candidate for WBC in 2021 local elections

Thank you Wescott West

I would like to sincerely thank everyone in Westcott West Ward who has supported me, and trusted me with their vote in this election.

Being a Conservative candidate is a huge honour and while I am obviously disappointed that I will not be representing you, I am extremely proud to have fought for election in such a fantastic place to work and live.

I will continue to support the great work the Conservatives are doing and congratulate all those hard working Councillors who were elected over the weekend.

Michelle Douglas, Wescott West Town by-election candidate

I feel very privileged

I feel very privileged to have been elected on May 6 as a Wokingham Borough Councillor for Loddon ward in Woodley.

I’d like to thank everyone who supported me very much indeed, but please be assured that I will represent all residents of Loddon at the Borough Council to the best of my ability.

I look forward to playing my part in improving our environment and council services.

Thanks very much

Cllr Anne Chadwick, Conservative member for Loddon, Wokingham Borough Council

Hotly contested

In the hotly contested local elections on May 6, I was re-elected as a councillor for Bulmershe and Whitegates for the next three years.

I wish to thank all the residents of Bulmershe and Whitegates for giving me the privilege to serve them again. I am pleased to be back.

Thank you for placing your trust in me.

In my previous eight-year tenure as a councillor, I actively campaigned to bring investments in this area, add value and improve the lives of our residents. I will continue to stand up for the issues that matter and be the strong voice for our residents.

I want to thank everyone who voted for me, Conservative and non-Conservative, and assure those who did not vote for me, that I will not ignore your concerns and worries. I will always be there to serve all residents of Bulmershe and Whitegates.

If I can be off any help, please get in touch with me on shahid@woodleyconservatives.com or give me a call on 07775 655630.

Cllr Shahid Younis, Conservative member for Bulmershe and Whitegates Ward, Wokingham Borough Council

I will do my utmost

I would like to say a big thank you to all the residents of Shinfield South who voted for me on Thursday last, and I will do my utmost to honour your commitment.

It was a difficult contest taking 18 months to introduce myself and get to know you I worked hard against stiff opposition. I was very lucky to have a great supporting team.

Thank you Shinfield.

Cllr Jackie Rance, Conservative member for Shinfield South, Wokingham Borough Council

I am so humbled

I am so proud and humbled to have been elected as Wokingham Borough Councillor for Norreys.

I must say thank you the team who supported me with so much hard work, especially in such unusual times.

I have been overwhelmed by the number of residents who engaged with me during the campaign by letter, email and phone.

Most of all, thank you to all the residents, my neighbours, who put their faith in me and voted for me.

The work starts now on behalf of Norreys and I won’t be hiding.

Cllr Phil Cunnington, Conservative member for Norreys Ward, Wokingham Borough Council

Thank you Hawkedon

A big thank you to everyone who came out and voted and supported me in the May local elections.

I would also like to thank the Earley team who helped with delivering the many leaflets and letters. Sadly we were not successful but we did pick up the vote this time.

Over the weekend I have received some great messages and calls from so many for which I am most grateful.

It is for this I thank you all once again.

Eileen Kessel, Conservative candidate for Hawkedon Ward

It was a huge honour

I would like to express my thanks to all who voted for me by post and in person on May 6 and to all those who have been so supportive of my activities as a councillor over the last five years.

It was a huge honour to have worked for the people of Bulmershe and Whitegates and an honour for which I will be forever grateful.

Andy Croy, Wokingham

Just a line …

Just a line to thank all those who voted for me in the recent by-election for Woodley Town Council.

I’ve got a list of things to be done.

Best wishes to everyone.

Robert Horskins, via email

Our Once-in-a-Generation Moment To End The Need For Food Banks

We stand at a once-in-a-generation crossroads.

Earlier this week, a thought-provoking poem, ACCEPTABLE? by the Anonymous Mother – judged for needing a food bank to feed her child – started a nationwide debate about whether the world’s fifth richest country should need food banks to feed children.

This conversation needed to happen as our food bank crisis has become critical.

Last year food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network handed out 980,000 emergency food parcels for children in the UK. This surely cannot be acceptable.

However, fate has given us a rare opportunity, as history shows us that the best time to create a brighter future is after times of great darkness.

The pandemic has been the most devastating event to hit our country since the Second World War, but it also brought out the very best of our nation.

We recognised our real community heroes, we protected the vulnerable, we didn’t stand by when kids went hungry.

But now, as we prepare to wake up from the pandemic nightmare, millions of British families still cannot afford food on their table.

As the Anonymous Mother poetically says – it doesn’t need to be this way.

In 1945, Britain woke up to its new dawn at a similar crossroads – go back to the old broken way, or use this golden opportunity to make things better.

That great generation chose hope, and created a better, fairer society for all – including founding the NHS.

This pandemic has been our generation’s darkest hour. This is now our new dawn, our choice. Will we choose the old broken way, or use this golden opportunity to eradicate hunger in the UK?

I urge you to do just one thing today, and that is to seek out the poem that started all of this, and reflect.

If afterwards you agree with me, and the hundreds of thousands of other supporters of the Trussell Trust, that we can do better, join us as we collectively create a Hunger Free Future.

Len Goodman, Supporter of the Trussell Trust

Miserable night flights must end

Night flights affect many thousands of people across many parts of Berkshire, Surrey and London.

There are major negative health implications of being disturbed by these flights, including to both physical and mental health.

We agree with World Health Organisation guidelines which strongly recommend that people get eight hours sleep per night. However, the current night flights regime for Heathrow,

which has been in place for many years, does not allow for this vital break from noise.

Many residents are unable to get to sleep until well after midnight and are being awoken by planes scheduled to arrive from as early as 4.30am.

Early arrivals often mean this time is even earlier. In the immediate area around Heathrow, many residents are kept awake not only by departing and arriving aircraft but also from the noise created by ground operations generated by these night flights.

This is an unfair and destructive approach, which must change.

In this consultation, we, along with many other organisations, are asking for night flights to be banned completely to allow for an eight-hour period where residents are not disturbed.

The health implications of being continually disturbed by night flights must be prioritised and were the Government to make such a shift it would be a real, tangible change for everyone affected.

It is important for people to make their views known to the Government. You can send them your views by emailing night.flights@dft.gov.uk.

If you would like to respond in more detail to the consultation, we have produced some guidance you may wish to use that can be viewed on the homepage of our website – www.stopheathrowexpansion.co.uk

The consultation closes on May 31.

Such large numbers of people have put up with night flights for so long – it is time to give people back a good night’s sleep.

Geraldine Nicholson, Stop Heathrow Expansion

Stamp out grooming

Across the country, thousands of children and young people are subjected to horrific exploitation and abuse every year.

They are groomed by predators with offers of friendship, gifts, cash and status then coerced using terrifying threats and violence into crimes like trafficking drugs in ‘county lines’ operations. Children are also exploited for sex and some are forced to work in premises like car washes and nail bars.

In the South East in 2019/20, gangs were identified as a risk 1,860 times in assessments of children referred to social services, while trafficking was deemed to be a factor on 340 occasions, both indicators of child criminal exploitation.

Risks of child sexual exploitation were highlighted in 2,640 assessments and in 2,550 instances, children going missing, also a sign of exploitation, was pinpointed as a factor.

Many children are too scared to tell adults what is happening. That’s why we need your help.

From Monday, The Children’s Society is running a ‘Look Closer’ Awareness Week with the National County Lines Coordination Centre and police forces across the country including British Transport Police.

Our ongoing #Look Closer campaign urges everyone – from commuters and delivery drivers to hotel and shop staff – to look out for signs of child exploitation in public spaces and their neighbourhood and report any concerns.

Signs could include children carrying large amounts of cash, appearing under the control of others, looking lost, or travelling alone at night.

Trauma may lead to children appearing angry or aggressive rather than vulnerable or upset as people

might expect – so look beyond the obvious.

Anyone worried about a child can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. If there is an immediate risk to a child dial 999. If you are on a train text British Transport Police on 61016

You may not be sure about your concerns, but trust your instincts. Your phone call could be a crucial first step in helping a child escape a situation of terrible abuse and unimaginable trauma.

Mark Russell, Chief Executive, The Children’s Society

