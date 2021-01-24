Wokingham.Today

READER’S POEM: Covid in a Nutshell

by Guest contributor0
Covid masks
Picture: Anastasia Gepp from Pixabay

Covid still here
Lurking unseen,
Wish it would vanish,
Become a has-been.

Nothing to stop it
Spreading worldwide,
Millions infected,
Thousands died.

Instead it rampages,
Changes its spots,
Flies round the world
At a huge rate of knots.

It started in China,
Spread to UK,
Then it mutated,
Got worse by the day.

Kent had a variant
Followed by Brazil,
Who will be next
Taking us over the hill?

At last we have vaccines,
In fact two or three,
Will all these succeed?
Must wait and see.

Tis up to we humans
To follow the rules,
Stay in our houses,
Don’t act like mules!

© Lorna Minton

We love receiving reader’s poetry. Email your submissions to letters@wokinghampaper.co.uk

Related posts

Neon Sheep and Coffee#1 latest names announced for Peach Place

Phil Creighton

Council wins funding for ‘trailblazing’ social work scheme

Gemma Davidson

Hockey round-up: Sonning 1s fall to home defeat

Andy Preston
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Support Wokingham.Today.

Wokingham.Today is a Social Enterprise and aims to ensure that everyone within the Borough has free access to independent and up-to-date news. However, providing this service is not without costs. If you are able to, please make a contribution to support our work.

Click here to contribute.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.