READER’S POEM: Covid in a Nutshell

Covid still here

Lurking unseen,

Wish it would vanish,

Become a has-been.

Nothing to stop it

Spreading worldwide,

Millions infected,

Thousands died.

Instead it rampages,

Changes its spots,

Flies round the world

At a huge rate of knots.

It started in China,

Spread to UK,

Then it mutated,

Got worse by the day.

Kent had a variant

Followed by Brazil,

Who will be next

Taking us over the hill?

At last we have vaccines,

In fact two or three,

Will all these succeed?

Must wait and see.

Tis up to we humans

To follow the rules,

Stay in our houses,

Don’t act like mules!

© Lorna Minton

