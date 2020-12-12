READERS’ POEM: Deck The Walls

To the Tune of: ‘Deck The Halls’
Deck the walls with Jolly Loo Rolls,
Tra-La-La-La-La
And flush once more.
Off we race to stuff our trolley,
Pile them in a heap
Across our floor.
We can spray them
Gold and silver,
Tra-La-La…Tra-La-La
Twirl them high,
Dangle them from doors and windows –
While our worried neighbours
Scream and sigh.
Hang our garlands round the staircase,
Tra-La-La-La-La
And use them all.
We have looped them from our tree-top,
Where the fairy frowns
And needles fall.
We are feeling rather clever,
Tra-La-La…Tra-La-La
Oh what fun!
Wait a minute – I am bursting,
Where are all the loo-rolls?
What?
Not one!
Clare Bevan