READERS’ POEM: Deck The Walls

To the Tune of: ‘Deck The Halls’

Deck the walls with Jolly Loo Rolls,

Tra-La-La-La-La

And flush once more.

Off we race to stuff our trolley,

Pile them in a heap

Across our floor.

We can spray them

Gold and silver,

Tra-La-La…Tra-La-La

Twirl them high,

Dangle them from doors and windows –

While our worried neighbours

Scream and sigh.

Hang our garlands round the staircase,

Tra-La-La-La-La

And use them all.

We have looped them from our tree-top,

Where the fairy frowns

And needles fall.

We are feeling rather clever,

Tra-La-La…Tra-La-La

Oh what fun!

Wait a minute – I am bursting,

Where are all the loo-rolls?

What?

Not one!

Clare Bevan

We love receiving reader’s poetry. Email your submissions to letters@wokinghampaper.co.uk