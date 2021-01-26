Wokingham.Today

READER’S POEM: The Stranger’s Winter Story

by Guest contributor0
Dog track in snow
Picture: Harald Matern from Pixabay

The hour was late when the stranger
came to the moor’s bleak edge.
The short cut – was dangerous but
He was lured from the guiding hedge.

All for the gift he carried
and the message he must bear,
He paid heed – to his greater need,
Though his conscience might cry: “Beware!”

The wind grew icy and savage
gnawing his flesh like teeth.
Black as pitch – gaped a waiting ditch,
As it snatched a prey for the heath.

Out of the murderous darkness
in a weaving mesh of fog,
Lifting jowls – with curdling howls
Rose the massive form of a dog…

It flung itself at the stranger –
and its coat was thick and warm.
So it lay – ‘til streaks of day
Brought a rescuer with the dawn.

The stranger leaned on the pillows
and spoke from the drowsy bed –
“Was he yours – that dog on the moors?
But for him, I was surely dead.”

“Ah, no,” said the man. “My Pilot,
he died ten years ago.
Tired and old – and stiffened with cold,
From saving a man
In the snow.”                                           

Clare Bevan

