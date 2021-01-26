READER’S POEM: The Stranger’s Winter Story

The hour was late when the stranger

came to the moor’s bleak edge.

The short cut – was dangerous but

He was lured from the guiding hedge.

All for the gift he carried

and the message he must bear,

He paid heed – to his greater need,

Though his conscience might cry: “Beware!”

The wind grew icy and savage

gnawing his flesh like teeth.

Black as pitch – gaped a waiting ditch,

As it snatched a prey for the heath.

Out of the murderous darkness

in a weaving mesh of fog,

Lifting jowls – with curdling howls

Rose the massive form of a dog…

It flung itself at the stranger –

and its coat was thick and warm.

So it lay – ‘til streaks of day

Brought a rescuer with the dawn.

The stranger leaned on the pillows

and spoke from the drowsy bed –

“Was he yours – that dog on the moors?

But for him, I was surely dead.”

“Ah, no,” said the man. “My Pilot,

he died ten years ago.

Tired and old – and stiffened with cold,

From saving a man

In the snow.”

Clare Bevan

