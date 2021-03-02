Wokingham.Today

READERS’ POETRY: A Chinese New Year

by Guest contributor0
Chinese New Year
Picture: Vlad Vasnetsov from Pixabay

Our Chinese friends have gone away
And have shut their well-used take-away.
It’s not for long- just a few days
To celebrate New Year in Chinese ways.

They work so hard in their busy shop
They need this break you must agree
Like New Year for us with its annual spree.

The Chinese have a colourful time.
Gay costumes to dress in, they fill the street 
Where a colourful dragon you’re likely to meet
Snaking along in swirling progression
With colourful dancers in the procession.

Fire crackers keep popping which make you jump
With fireworks lighting up the sky
For all to enjoy as they’re passing by.

Friends and family meet with plenty to eat.
This Festival is a real annual treat.
Our Chinese friends will enjoy all this
A special time of National bliss

﻿ They’ll return renewed to their jobs once more
And smilingly greet you at their busy shop door.

Jim Horsnell

We love receiving reader’s poetry. Email your submissions to letters@wokinghampaper.co.uk.

