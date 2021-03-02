READERS’ POETRY: A Chinese New Year

Our Chinese friends have gone away

And have shut their well-used take-away.

It’s not for long- just a few days

To celebrate New Year in Chinese ways.

They work so hard in their busy shop

They need this break you must agree

Like New Year for us with its annual spree.

The Chinese have a colourful time.

Gay costumes to dress in, they fill the street

Where a colourful dragon you’re likely to meet

Snaking along in swirling progression

With colourful dancers in the procession.

Fire crackers keep popping which make you jump

With fireworks lighting up the sky

For all to enjoy as they’re passing by.

Friends and family meet with plenty to eat.

This Festival is a real annual treat.

Our Chinese friends will enjoy all this

A special time of National bliss

﻿ They’ll return renewed to their jobs once more

And smilingly greet you at their busy shop door.

Jim Horsnell

