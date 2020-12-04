READERS’ POETRY: Britain in Tiers

This week the rules will change again

As lockdown eases up.

Our country divides up into Tiers

And no-one must let up.

Covid rages on and on

And hundreds die each day.

We must be strict and stay apart,

To keep this bug at bay.

The Tiers are labelled one, two, three,

And most are in Tier two.

We cannot mix with folk indoors,

And outside one’s too few.

But as the days are cold and foggy

Do we want to coincide?

We’d rather stay all snug indoors

Or get in a car and ride!

Tier one is set for Cornwall

And also the Isle of Wight,

So life should be a bit easier there,

No need to mourn their plight.

But hardest hit are those in Three,

Lockdown returns up there.

But surely if people keep to the rules

Infections will become quite rare?

So for once I feel that Boris is right,

And he’s made a good decision.

Yet much of the country is up in arms;

Economics clouding their vision.

But unless we beat this virus

And people stop getting ill,

The economy will never recover,

Leaving Britain at the bottom of the hill.

© Lorna Minton 27/11/20

