READERS’ POETRY: Christmas Wish

Dearest Father Christmas
This year my wants are few
I’m busy going nowhere
And there’s nothing much to do
So bring perfumed sanitiser
And a mask with pretty flowers
And perhaps a little puzzle book
To while away the hours
But there is one special present
That would mean so much to me
If you could bring a vaccine
So the world is Covid free
And dear Father Christmas
In your magic I believe
We know you fly around the earth
Each year on Christmas Eve
So if anyone can do it
Distribute vaccine far and near
To global destinations
And free us all from fear
It’s you, dear Father Christmas
With your reindeer and your sleigh
Put some vaccine in our stockings
And we’ll rejoice on Christmas Day
Jean Hill