READERS’ POETRY: Christmas Wish

Dearest Father Christmas

This year my wants are few

I’m busy going nowhere

And there’s nothing much to do

So bring perfumed sanitiser

And a mask with pretty flowers

And perhaps a little puzzle book

To while away the hours

But there is one special present

That would mean so much to me

If you could bring a vaccine

So the world is Covid free

And dear Father Christmas

In your magic I believe

We know you fly around the earth

Each year on Christmas Eve

So if anyone can do it

Distribute vaccine far and near

To global destinations

And free us all from fear

It’s you, dear Father Christmas

With your reindeer and your sleigh

Put some vaccine in our stockings

And we’ll rejoice on Christmas Day

Jean Hill