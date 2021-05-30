READERS POETRY: Fourteen Long Months

Covid nineteen keeps us all guessing,

It starts to recede; Oh what a blessing!

But then it mutates and starts a new wave

Of deadly infections; what a way to behave!

Thus we must stick to our locked down homes,

Get out the jigsaws or a few learned tomes.

Must strive to be positive, no room for depression,

But it’s hard to adapt or banish all tension.

Instead be resigned to life as it is,

Consider our blessings, give grumbling a miss,

For now we have vaccines protecting so many,

Which came free of charge, not costing a penny.

Be grateful we live here instead of abroad

Where many are helpless or simply ignored.

Vaccines are scarce, so people miss out,

Their leaders inept and lacking in clout.

In India for instance they have a huge crisis,

(Nothing to do with that wretched lot Isis)

But covid has hit them in a way unbelievable,

Thousands of deaths which seem inconceivable,

Their hospitals crowded; their staff overwhelmed.

People on stretchers, wheelchairs and shelves!

They’ve appealed to the world to help with their plight,

We all must respond whether brown, black or white.

The UK has sent them a plane load of stuff,

To alleviate symptoms like shortage of puff,

Other countries too are sending in aid

While everyone prays this virus will fade.

But until every country can banish the threat,

The pandemic will rage, increasing our debt.

Nowhere is safe while the disease is still thriving,

It’s got to be banished and then we’ll be jiving!

But now we have reached the Spring month of May,

It’s fourteen long months since the first lockdown day.

We still cannot entertain people indoors,

And other ways of meeting have serious flaws.

Theatres and cinemas remain tightly shut,

But shops have re-opened so in we now strut,

Facemasks donned and following the arrows,

Our shopping list likely to fill two wheelbarrows.

So the next thing we await concerns lockdown stage three,

Some rules could be banished, but we must wait and see.

Seventeenth of May was the first such date,

For rules to be changed; we really can’t wait.

Will visitors be allowed? can we dine in a pub

Eating indoors perhaps; now that is the nub.

Had quite enough sitting outside in the cold,

Returning to old ways will feel like pure gold!

By Lorna Minton

