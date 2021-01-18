READERS’ POETRY: Here we go again

The world’s a crazy place right now

Fighting an enemy you just can’t see

Working from home, missing family

A whole new reality

Queues for shops, shortages

Furlough, recession, debt

Freaky weather for the time of year

One minute warm and then so wet!

The fridge is my dearest friend

Followed by my phone and zoom

Finding ways to keep in touch

To rise above the gloom

NHS, clap on Thursday

Captain (Colonel) Tom Moore

Rainbows, no PPE,

Emotions heightened to the core

Holidays are cancelled

Only exercise once a day

Keep a two metre distance

At home you must all stay

Lockdown and isolation

Chocolate and alcohol downed

We must support each other

Until a vaccine can be found

Here we are again

Lockdown number three

Rates are rising, stay at home

Can’t see family!

Hospitals in crisis

Schools are closed again

Vaccines not rolling out fast enough

Can’t get on a plane!

We’ve all gained weight

Eat too much junk

Given up the exercise

Too much getting drunk!

The days are dark and dreary

The weather’s wet and cold

Home schooling, not enough laptops

Depression has a stranglehold

The economy’s a car crash

The prime minister is a fool

His hair is always a disaster

The source of ridicule

We must protect the NHS

Hands, face, space

Stay at home , save lives

Protect the human race

By T Hedgecox

