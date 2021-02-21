READERS’ POETRY: How are You?

I asked my friend if she was well.

“Yes. I’m just fine, but weary, my gal”.

I thought, “That’s me. That’s how I feel

And the world seems weary in this Winter chill.

Then my eye caught sight in a bleak flower bed

A tiny snowdrop nodding its head.

Then a perky robin was singing his praise

And a blackbird’s song ending the worst of days.

Then the hope of Spring just filled my mind,

“There’s hope in this for all mankind”.

And hope there is in God’s Word so clear

“I’m with you in this. I’m always near”.

So let us together be of good cheer.

Heavenly Father,

May joy not desert us nor hope ever cease to be our companion. Amen.

Muriel

We love receiving reader’s poetry. Email your submissions to letters@wokinghampaper.co.uk.