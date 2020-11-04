READERS’ POETRY: Many a soldier

Many a soldier died in the battle of the Somme
Many a shell was dropped on the German bunkers strong
Many a soldier marched towards the enemy line
But many a soldier fell as the plan began to untwine
Many a shell did not explode when they dropped on the enemy line
So many a German still survived, throughout this time
But as many a man marched, they still took the line
Forcing many a German back, to the trenches behind
Many a man thought the Allies had won
But many a man was in surprise, with events to come
The sadness of the Somme, something many a man will never forget
But which many a soldier may always live to regret
For this is the Somme, many a story told
Many a man remembered for being so brave and bold
But many a man’s child, never knew his father’s song
And many a family’s life, was ruined by the Somme
Joseph Franks
