READERS’ POETRY: Many a soldier

Many a soldier died in the battle of the Somme

Many a shell was dropped on the German bunkers strong

Many a soldier marched towards the enemy line

But many a soldier fell as the plan began to untwine

Many a shell did not explode when they dropped on the enemy line

So many a German still survived, throughout this time

But as many a man marched, they still took the line

Forcing many a German back, to the trenches behind

Many a man thought the Allies had won

But many a man was in surprise, with events to come

The sadness of the Somme, something many a man will never forget

But which many a soldier may always live to regret

For this is the Somme, many a story told

Many a man remembered for being so brave and bold

But many a man’s child, never knew his father’s song

And many a family’s life, was ruined by the Somme

Joseph Franks

