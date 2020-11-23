READERS’ POETRY: Not again

Oh Great! Another Lockdown
Well, I’m just ‘Over the Moon’
No more ‘Let’s Get Together’
Just images on Zoom
I’m trying to find the positive
And there’s just one I can see
I’ll end up talking to myself
With no-one to disagree
All my thoughts make perfect sense
I’ll shout them loud and clear
To presenters on the telly
Even though they cannot hear
I’ll scream and yell at Boris
And those who read the news
Tell them what they’re doing wrong
And cockeyed are their views
And then I’ll sit and vegetate
All by myself and sad
And remember all the happy times
Before the world went mad
Jean Hill