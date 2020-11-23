READERS’ POETRY: Not again

Oh Great! Another Lockdown

Well, I’m just ‘Over the Moon’

No more ‘Let’s Get Together’

Just images on Zoom

I’m trying to find the positive

And there’s just one I can see

I’ll end up talking to myself

With no-one to disagree

All my thoughts make perfect sense

I’ll shout them loud and clear

To presenters on the telly

Even though they cannot hear

I’ll scream and yell at Boris

And those who read the news

Tell them what they’re doing wrong

And cockeyed are their views

And then I’ll sit and vegetate

All by myself and sad

And remember all the happy times

Before the world went mad

Jean Hill

