READERS’ POETRY: Persephone Visits

Winter’s lull lifts gently,

Persephone awakens, stretches,

yawns, sleepy eyes open

lazy languid limbs unfold,

she points a long finger –

beckons slumbering Earth to stir.

Strides with confidence, purpose,

robes flowing, tresses curled, golden,

flounced on shoulders,

wanders, awakens

dozing creatures

from their dreams.

Her breath is fresh March breeze,

her tears are April showers

her smile sunshine and warmth.

We sleep still as she passes,

singing softly, beneath our sills,

dusts frosts from bony boughs,

dresses twigs with shoots,

whispers bulbs to sprout,

unfurls petals to grace our world

with colour, scent, beauty.

Finally, finally

she paints a cornflower sky.

Her work complete,

Persephone summons birds

to gather, sing –

Spring is here.

By Tina Cathleen MacNaughton

