READERS’ POETRY: Persephone Visits

Spring
Winter’s lull lifts gently,
Persephone awakens, stretches,
yawns, sleepy eyes open
lazy languid limbs unfold,
she points a long finger –
beckons slumbering Earth to stir.

Strides with confidence, purpose,
robes flowing, tresses curled, golden,
flounced on shoulders,
wanders, awakens
dozing creatures
from their dreams.

Her breath is fresh March breeze,
her tears are April showers
her smile sunshine and warmth.

We sleep still as she passes,
singing softly, beneath our sills,
dusts frosts from bony boughs,
dresses twigs with shoots,
whispers bulbs to sprout,
unfurls petals to grace our world
with colour, scent, beauty.

Finally, finally
she paints a cornflower sky.

Her work complete,
Persephone summons birds
to gather, sing –

Spring is here.

By Tina Cathleen MacNaughton

We love receiving your poetry. Email your submissions to letters@wokingham.today

