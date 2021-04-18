READER’S POETRY: Road Map part two

Once again the rules will change on Monday of this week,

Shops termed “non-essential” will let us have a peek,

Their doors will all be open and covid rules observed,

But people might be wary and feel a bit reserved.

Dare they go inside with their face mask firmly fixed?

This is a big decision, and views on this are mixed.

But coved jabs have now been given to half the population,

So perhaps we ought to support our shops and ban all reservation.

With road map number two in place, dining out’s allowed,

But only in the open air with friends (though not a crowd)

“Rule of Six” is still in place, and our details will be taken,

So if we pick the virus up, “Test and Trace” will be awakened.

Outdoor sports can also start, and barbers resume their clipping,

The thought of all this freedom is positively gripping!

For far too long we’ve all been stuck in total isolation,

So going for a haircut becomes an exciting consolation.

But these new freedoms might increase the virus escalation,

So washing hands and wearing masks will still need full attention,

It means we must be cautious, if road map three can come,

So stick with social distancing as a general rule of thumb.

Meanwhile our Prime minister is thinking “covid passport”,

Some in parliament approve this plan, while others feel it’s fraught.

They think it is discriminatory, but this must be expected;

I bet they have some Club cards, so their entrance is not rejected.



A passport seems the obvious way as proof of vaccination,

Then everyone can feel relaxed in various locations.

So Boris, get your skates on and come to a decision,

Issue a ruling from the top, and end all this division.

Having reached road map stage two, we want to get to three

So that sociability can be widened, once you’ve issued a decree.

For next on the map is travel, and we’d love to leave these shores,

But some countries are badly affected; let’s holiday on our moors.

Lorna Minton

