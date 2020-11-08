READERS’ POETRY: The soldier’s love song

“I’ll give you my life and my glory to share

If you bring me a dowry a soldier can wear.”

I drew a white plume

From the wing of a dove

To wear in his cap

As a symbol of love.

He flung down my feather in rage and despair:

“Now bring me a dowry a soldier can wear.”

I sewed a green shirt

With a fine, woollen thread

To soften his nights

Far away from my bed.

“I’ll trade your fine wool for a shirt made of hair –

Now bring me a dowry a soldier can wear.”

I brought him a charm,

Newly forged in the flame,

To feel at his throat

When he murmured my name.

He said: “These are fetters my flesh cannot bear.

Now bring me a dowry a soldier can wear.”

I chose a red bloom

As fierce as desire

To blaze at his heart

With its petals of fire.

He laughed and he kissed me as drums drilled the air:

“Now this is a dowry a soldier can wear.”

He took up my poppy

And wore it with pride –

Then left to lie down

With a cold, foreign bride.

Clare Bevan

