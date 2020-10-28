READERS’ POETRY: Three of a Kind…

The Government love to make up slogans, and they have just three words each,

More than just three words it seems, is considered out of reach.

We first had “Stay at Home”, which was perfectly clear,

We all stayed in our houses to make the virus disappear.

The infection rate went down, and optimism soared,

But then came “Test and Trace” and everyone got bored.

Some didn’t like this system, they felt too much intrusion,

But it largely failed to work,

Oh dear! Its success became confusion.

After that came the “Rule of Six”; too complicated by far,

Six people could foregather here, but certainly not o’er there!

Pubs and bars were closed at 10; tipsy people filled the street,

And caused the virus to spread again, so Gov: turned up the heat.

Their latest is a brand new phrase, it’s called a “Three Tier System”,

Dividing up the kingdom based on clear rates of infection.

Tiers are medium, high and very high; whatever happened to low?

Considered infra dig perhaps to label a region so.

But all these phrases have failed to stop the virus gathering pace,

We desperately need a vaccine if we’re ever to win this race.

But “Stay at Home” began to work, so surely bring this back?

Full lockdown as a “circuit break” will give this bug the sack.

The economy also gives concern, but if too many die what then?

Firms still have machines and tools of the trade, but a serious shortage of men.

Thus the health of the people MUST surely come first, lest the world goes into decline,

Leaving things that we need unavailable in shops, or even to purchase on-line.

No point in dreaming up yet more phrases, the one which we have is okay,

The “Stay at Home” rule is the best up to now for keeping the virus at bay.

We’ve got to take action and our medics are worried, lest the pandemic extends wider still,

All beds will be full, ITU over-stretched, and the staff somewhat over the hill!

So tis obvious that folk must try even harder to stay in a locked-down state,

For if we keep on ignoring, we’ll only succeed in sealing our own wretched fate.

So let’s do our bit; behave as a team with everyone pulling together,

We might just succeed in beating this bug, if we act instead of just dither.

Lorna Minton