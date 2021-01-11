READERS’ POETRY: Welcome New Year!

This year has been dreadful
It feels like a curse
Brexit, pandemic –
Could it get much worse?
It’s been strange and hard
We’ve all had enough
Miss hugging our loved ones
Masks stifle, life’s tough
We feel so very glad
To wave the old year away
Let’s shake out our doormats
Welcome in New Year’s Day!
For a New Year is dawning
And beginnings bring hope
Better testing, vaccinations
Brexit deal gives some scope.
Yet I feel we need magic
To help things turn out well
Perhaps a sliver of stardust
For a kind, loving spell?
Well, I have a little recipe
A very simple notion
It comes from the heart
Needs no mixing nor potion –
Just sprinkle some kindness
Into our daily lives
Smile and nod to strangers
Be patient, limit strife.
Keep taking basic measures
To keep us safe and well
Practice care and compassion
And if you’re lonely, please tell…
Loss and hardships aren’t over
But there will be an end
Let’s plan for the future –
New Year’s greetings I send!
Tina Cathleen MacNaughton