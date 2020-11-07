Reading 0-3 Stoke City: Royals fall to third defeat on the bounce

Reading’s form continues to falter as they fell to their third consecutive Championship defeat as they were beaten at home by Stoke City.

The Royals still have a three point lead at the top of the table, but will surrender their first place position if Swansea City beat Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

Tyrese Campbell gave the Potters the lead in the 23rd minute before Stoke capitalised on some sloppy defensive play as Steven Fletcher doubled the lead before half-time.

The Royals were still without captain Liam Moore, Ovie Ejaria and Yakou Meite as they looked to make amends in front of the Sky Sports cameras after two consecutive league defeats.

Meanwhile, Andy Yiadom returned to the starting eleven for the first time this season and young defender on loan from Everton, Lewis Gibson, replaced Tom McIntyre to make his debut for the club.

It was a bright start from the Royals who looked lively in the opening 10 minutes.

Alfa Semedo had two headed chances at goal to give Reading the lead but was twice thwarted by Stoke goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Gunn reacted well to tip Semedo’s header over the bar after Tomas Esteves’ cross found him free in the middle as he headed the ball into the ground to try and find the back of the net.

Just moments later, he had another chance with head, this time from much further out as he generated good power on the ball but Gunn was equal to it to turn it behind for another corner.

Lucas Joao was almost given a gift when a weak headed back pass to Gunn almost allowed him a chance to sprint through on goal but the Stoke keeper reacted quickly to beat the Portuguese forward to the ball by a fraction of a second.

but after their positive start to the match, the Royals fell behind against the run of play in the 23rd minute.

Esteves didn’t get enough on his headed clearance which dropped to Steve Fletcher in the box and his effort diverted towards the path of Tyrese Campbell who slotted the ball into the bottom corner to find his fourth Championship goal of the campaign.

Stoke took control after going a goal ahead but Reading had a chance to level the score in the 30th minute when Omar Richards drilled a dangerous ball across the face of goal, but much to his frustration no one gambled to meet the ball at the back post as the chance went begging.

And Reading were the architects of their own downfall when they conceded again in the 35h minute.

It was a poor clearance from Rafael which gave possession to Stoke deep inside the Royals half and the ball found its way through to Fletcher who beat the offside trap and guided the ball past Rafael.

Reading fought to get a goal back before half-time, with the best chance falling to debutant Lewis Gibson after a free kick to the back post found him free but the ball squirmed away from him off his thigh from just a few yards out.

Esteves came inches away from clawing goal back in the first minute of the second half as the Potters failed to clear the ball and his first timed strike whistled just wide of the post.

But Reading found themselves fortunate not to be three goals behind in the 48th minute when Yiadom gave away possession cheaply and Campbell curled an effort which looked destined for the corner but struck the post.

Joao’s strong hold up play got Reading going forward again as Yiadom and Rinomhota both had digs at goal that were blocked by a plethora of willing defenders for the visitors.

Esteves then had another sight of goal as he flashed a shot to try and beat Gunn at his near post but had to settle for a corner after a deflection from Danny Fox.

Veljko Paunovic made a double change just after the hour mark as Puscas and Esteves were replaced by Sam Baldock and Michael Olise.

Olise looked to add some attacking impetus as he drove forward and cut inside on his left foot but got the finish wrong as he blazed an effort over the bar.

But the Royals struggled to create chances to break down the stubborn line of Stoke defence who looked comfortable for much of the half.

Baldock had a huge chance to set up an interesting finish to the match but he dragged his shot wide from just six yards out with a disappointing finish.

With just a few minutes left, the hosts were looking desperate as Aluko beat his man of the by-line and cut inside and tried his luck with a powerful drive at goal which was well held by Gunn, who put in a solid display as part of a determined Stoke defence to keep a clean sheet.

And Stoke made it three in stoppage time as the Royals gave away another dreadful goal. Gibson didn’t get nearly enough on his back pass to Rafael as Jacob Brown was given a gift and skipped round the keeper and put the ball into the empty net.

Reading have a tricky away fixture at Bournemouth on Saturday, November 21 when the Championship resumes after the international break.

Reading: Rafael, Esteves, Gibson, Morrison, Richards, Yiadom, Rinomhota, Laurent, Semedo, Puscas, Joao

Subs: Southwood, McIntyre, Watson, Aluko, Tetek, Olise, Baldock

Stoke City: Gunn, Smith, Souttar, Batth, Fox, Mikel, Thompson, Campbell, Powell, McClean, Fletcher

Subs: Nna Noukeu, Ince, Vokes, Brown, Oakley-Boothe, Tymon, Collins

Goals: Campbell 23’, Fletcher 35’, Brown 90+5′