Reading 1-0 Chelsea: Rose strikes early as Royals stun WSL champions

Reading shocked Women’s Super League champions Chelsea as Deanne Rose’s early goal gave the Royals their first ever victory over the Blues.

The Royals made a flying start when Rose drove at the heart of the Chelsea defence and finished the move she started to give them a fourth minute lead.

Reading defended resolutely to keep the title holders at bay and earn an impressive three points.

With the unorthodox time of a Saturday morning kick-off in the WSL, the Royals were in for a monumental challenge against the current league holders and newly crowned FA Cup champions after Chelsea’s triumph over Arsenal at Wembley Stadium last weekend.

However, it was Kelly Chambers’ team who flew out of the traps and got themselves ahead with the first chance of the match.

Justine Vanhaevermaet made an interception in the back and got her team on the front foot by playing the ball to the pacy Deanne Rose.

The Canadian forward drove with purpose at Chelsea from deep with a run that started from her own half. She rolled the ball out wide to Emma Harries and received a return pass into the box, took a touch to steady herself and fired the ball in at the near post.

Emma Hayes’ side looked to hit back with an immediate response and won a corner when Erin Cuthbert’s long range effort was deflected behind.

The visitors won a succession of corners but Gemma Evans led the Royals backline brilliantly and put in a superb tackle to clear any danger.

The league’s top scorer, Sam Kerr, leapt well and had a free header from a corner but couldn’t direct the ball on target for Chelsea.

Evans continued to provide a resilient barrier in the Reading defence and made a crucial block on the line to get in the way of Millie Bright’s shot after Grace Moloney hadcome to claim a corner but didn’t get close enough.

The away side ramped up the pressure in search of a leveller but once again Evans proved to be too tough to get past.

She made another crucial block, this time from Bethany England, before she got quickly back to her feet and beat Kerr to the loose ball to prevent her from having a tap in.

The Royals impressive organisation saw them go into the half a goal to the good to put the Blues behind in a league match at the break for the first time in two years.

Hayes showed her discontent at Chelsea’s first-half performance and made a triple change as former Royal Fran Kirby came on alongside Pernille Harder and Guro Reiten.

Reading looked to hit Chelsea on the counter and did so when Natsha Dowie used her power to hold up the ball and played a long pass to find the run of Emma Harries, whose persistent work won the Royals a corner.

Moments after, Harries won her team another corner with a purposeful burst down the right-wing before her cross was blocked behind by Jess Carter.

Another outstanding piece of defending from Evans kept Reading in front on the hour mark when she made a last ditch tackle on Kirby when she looked to be thorough on goal.

Chambers made her first switch in the 72nd minute when Bethan Roberts replaced goalscorer Rose.

Two chances in quick succession for Chelsea went to waste when Harder had two aerial efforts but missed the target.

Reading continued to be on the back foot for the final 20 minutes but their sturdy defence provided too structured for Chelsea to break down as the Royals picked up a magnificent victory.

The win puts Reading up to fifth in the table on 13 points after nine matches.

They are away at Lewes on Wednesday in the FA WSL Cup before they travel to face Manchester City next Sunday.

Reading: Moloney, Woodham, Vanhaevermaet, Evans, Bryson, Peplow, Harding (c), Eikeland, Harries, Dowie, Rose

Subs: Stewart, Roberts, Woodcock, Lister, Baigent, MacDonald, Primmer, Poulter

Chelsea: Musovic, Bright, Carter, Eriksson (c), Cuthbert, Spence, Leupolz, Andersson, Fleming, Kerr, EnglandSubs: Berger, Fox, Nouwen, Kirby, So-Yun, Charles, Harder, Reiten, Ingle

Goals: Rose 4’