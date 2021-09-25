Reading 1-0 Middlesbrough: Halilovic nets as Royals earn first clean sheet

Reading kept their first clean sheet of the season as Alen Halilovic’s goal fired the Royals to their third consecutive Championship win.

The Royals had the better of the game and broke through early in the second-half as Halilovic’s scuffed effort found its way in the net courtesy of John Swift’s assist.

Reading kept Middlesbrough at bay as they picked up their first clean sheet of the campaign despite fielding a makeshift back-four with injuries to all of their senior centre-backs.

Veljko Paunović came into the game with several selection dilemmas to solve after an injury crisis in central defence.

Five first team centre-backs are currently out with injury for the Royals which meant that full-back Andy Yiadom was handed the captains armband and a place at central defence alongside midfielder Josh Laurent.

Meanwhile, young Serbian midfielder Dejan Tetek stepped in to fill in at right-back and goalkeeper Luke Southwood maintained his place in the starting lineup despite Rafael Carbal being fit again.

Reading were given an early scare when Middlesbrough had the ball in the net after just two minutes as Isaiah Jones found Matt Crooks in the box to head in from close range. But the goal was disallowed as Jones marginally ran the ball out of play on the touchline before his cross.

The Royals struggled to create any early chances but finally forged a superb move that was worked out from the back as they broke through Boro’s high press and worked the ball forward.

However, a heavy pass from Tom Dele-Bashiru to Alen Halilovic saw the move break down when John Swift on the opposite wing may have been the better option.

But that move seemed to spark Reading into life as Championship top scorer Swift had a great opening to try and open the scoring.

Halilovic split open the Boro defence as he found the run of Swift, but the midfielder rushed his effort that was saved down low by Joe Lumley.

Reading won a free-kick within striking distance moments later, but Swift’s shot hit Josh Laurent as the chance was squandered.

Swift worked his magic again to drift past two defenders and unleash a shot was deflected behind for a corner.

After a short corner routine, Swift slightly overhit a pass that almost had Ovie Ejaria through on goal in the box but the attempted through ball went out for a goal kick.

Jones picked up the first yellow card of the match after he tripped Tetek who looked to burst into the box from the right-wing but was tripped inches outside of the area.

Despite the Royals having had the better of the game and shutting out Neil Warnock’s side at the other end, the half ended goalless.

Reading created an opening inside the first two minutes of the second-half as Danny Drinkwater traded passes with Junior Hoillet and then threaded the ball to find Dele-Bashiru one-on-one with the keeper, but Lumley rushed off his line and blocked the shot with his legs.

Tetek was then the first Reading player to be cautioned for a foul on Jones.

Reading took the lead in the 55th minute as Halilovic netted his first goal in a Royals shirt to cap off a flowing team move.

Swift made a darting run down the right and he then pulled the ball back for Halilovic whose shot rolled past the keeper from close range despite a scuffed finish that hit his standing foot on the way in.

Warnock responded by making two substitutions as Payero and Jones were replaced by Lea Siliki and Olusanya.

Middlesbrough looked to hit back but were yet to test Southwood in the Reading net as the visitors worked a sharp move but Andraz Sporar fired a shot wildly over the bar.

Baba Rahman and Southwood picked up yellow cards in quick succession as the game progressed towards the final 10 minutes.

Reading looked to kill the game off as Hoilett had a sight of goal but hit a curling effort over the top.

Boro then received a red card in the 86th minute as Crooks flew in on Southwood for the loose ball, but the referee deemed it to be dangerous challenge.

There was almost an astonishing end to the match as Boro goalkeeper Lumley came inches away from connecting at a corner but the ball narrowly evaded him as Reading held out against the ten men of Boro to make it three wins on the bounce.

Reading travel away to Pride Park on Wednesday evening to face Wayne Rooney’s Derby County.

Reading: Southwood, Tetek, Yiadom (c), Laurent, Rahman, Dele-Bashiru, Drinkwater, Halilović, Swift, Ejaria, Hoilett

Subs: Rafael, Stickland, Bristow, Sackey, Ehibhationmhan, Clarke, Puscas

Middlesbrough: Lumley, Peltier, McNair, Fry, Bola, Howson, Tavernier, Crooks, Payero, Jones, Sporar

Subs: Daniels, Hall, Bamba, Lea Siliki, Watmore, Ikpeazu, Olusanya

Goals: Halilović 55’