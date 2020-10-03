Reading 1-0 Watford: Puscas pounces to maintain Royals’ spotless start

Reading continued their scintillating form and ensured their place at joint top of the Championship as George Puscas’ goal saw off Watford.

The Royals have now won all four of their league matches going into the international break after a perfect start under Veljko Paunovic.

Reading had to withstand pressure in the first-half from the newly relegated Hornets side but Puscas’ 41st minute deflected strike was enough to see them take the points.

The Royals lined-up without their talisman Lucas Joao in the starting eleven after he sustained a shoulder injury against Cardiff City which limited him to a place on the bench, while Ovie Ejaria and Felipe Araruna missed out altogether through injury.

George Puscas, Sone Aluko and Tom Holmes came in for the injured trio, while a selection of young players featured on the bench.

Reading v Watford. Pictures: Steve Smyth

Watford made the brighter start of the pacey Ismalia Sarr got in behind the Reading defence early but his angle was closed down by Rafael as the Royals had to scramble the ball clear after his cross to survive an early scare.

The Hornets continued to threaten early on as Kiko Femenia’s put a cross into Jeremy Ngakia who had a free shot at goal, but he wasted his opportunity as he scuffed his effort well wide.

Sarr’s blistering pace saw him beat Liam Moore to the ball after Omar Richards’ loose pass and the forward sprinted towards goal, but he could only find the side netting with his shot from an acute angle.

Reading created their first half chance of the game wit 16 minutes on the clock as Yakou Meite found Michael Olise who dribbled into the box but hit a wild shot which left Watford keeper Ben Foster untroubled as it flew over the bar.

Reading v Colchester Utd- Michael Olise

Watford came agonisingly close to finding themselves in front in the 22nd minute after they awarded a free kick just outside the box after a Michael Morrison hand ball.

19-year-old James Garner, on loan from Manchester United, curled a fierce effort around the wall and looked to have beaten Rafael all ends up, but much to the Royals relief, the ball crashed off the crossbar.

The visitors were looking in control as Josh Laurent had to take a yellow card for breaking up an attack with a cynical foul.

But against the run of play, the Royals almost took the lead through Meite who hit a volley which was impressively kept out by Forster after a smartly worked free-kick routine.

And just moments after Forster’s heroics to keep Reading out, George Puscas gave his side the lead just four minutes before the end of the half as Watford conceded their first goal of the season.

Start the Puscas party, the Royals are joint top of the league!

Tom Holmes slipped a ball to Puscas who spun brilliantly and got his shot away which took a deflection to wrong foot Foster and find its way into the back of the net.

Reading then survived a late scare to preserve their lead going into the break as Liam Moore surrendered possession in his own box with a risky pass, but Watford failed to capitalise.

Meite had a sight of goal in the 54th minute as he looked to extend Reading’s advantage but his low drive was held by Foster.

Sone Aluko, who has been a peripheral figure at the club for the last few seasons, looked dangerous as he tried to create chances going forward.

Holmes whipped in a dangerous cross for Puscas who leapt early but couldn’t direct his header on target.

The Royals continued to venture forward as a surging run from Josh Laurent saw him go a step too far as he tried to take on the defence instead of a sliding a through ball to Puscas who had made a promising run.

A deep free kick found Holmes at the back post who nodded a header across the face of goal which was caught by Foster who beat Puscas to the ball who was poised to tap the ball in had it not been for the alert piece of goalkeeping.

Former Royals loanee Glenn Murray came on as a substitute in the 82nd minute as Watford searched for a late equaliser.

But Reading stayed organised and compact as they held on for their fourth consecutive victory in the league.

Reading: Rafael, Holmes, Moore, Morrison, Richards, Rinomhota, Laurent, Aluko, Olise, Meite, Puscas.

Subs: Southwood, McIntyre, Gibson, Watson, Tetek, Azeez, Joao.

Watford: Foster, Ngakia, Cathcart, Kabasele, Wilmot, Femenia, Chalobah, Garner, Dele-Bashiru, Joao Pedro, Sarr.

Subs: Bachmann, Troost-Ekong, Cleverley, Sema, Pussetto, Quina, Murray.

Goals: Puscas 41′