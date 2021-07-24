Reading 1-1 Charlton Athletic: Ejaria’s solo opener cancelled out by late leveller

Reading had to settle for a draw in a pre-season match against League One Charlton Athletic as Hady Ghandour cancelled out Ovie Ejaria’s stunning solo opener with a late equaliser.

In a game played behind closed doors, Ejaria scored the first goal of the game but former Royals manager Nigel Adkins’ Addicks side hit back with an 80th minute leveller to square the match.

Charlton showed brighter signs early in the match as they won the first two corners of the match.

Conor Washington drove at Michael Morrison but was guided out wide by the defender before his cross was blocked.

The Addicks were forced into an early change through injury as Ben Purrington was replaced by Jacob Roddy.

Reading had their first shot at goal in the 15th minute when Andy Rinomhota cut the ball back for young forward Femi Azeez who could only muster a tame effort at goal.

Andy Yiadom then had a sight of goal when he burst forward into the box from full-back but he dragged a shot off target.

Yiadom continued to find joy going forward and sent in a dangerous ball across the face of goal, but a Charlton defender stretched to get a vital toe on the ball to take it away from Ovie Ejaria.

Reading took the lead with the only goal of the half with a sublime solo effort from Ejaria in the 38th minute.

Just moments after having a header saved at point-blank range, John Swift kept the attack alive and found Ejaria in the box who weaved his way past two defenders with some exceptional close control before he fired the ball past the keeper.

Adkins’ team looked to respond just a few minutes later as Rafael Cabral pushed a free-kick from a narrow angle behind for a corner.

Yiadom was again the thrusting force in attack for Paunović’s men but he was knocked off balance at the crucial moment as his shot was comfortably held by Craig MacGillivray.

Charton had the first big chance in the second half just five minutes in when Washington picked out Albie Morgan in the middle but he blazed a shot high and wide to waste the opportunity.

The Royals almost extended their lead when Dejan Tetek got in behind the Charlton defence, got across a defender and clean through on goal struck the inside of the post.

There were plenty of changes made by Paunović as Achraf Lazaar, Nahum Melvin Lamber, Kyle Edwards replaced Bristow, Azeez and Tetek.

Meanwhile, former Reading defender Chris Gunter, who made more than 300 appearances during his time with the club, entered the action for the visitors.

Swift attempted to pick out the corner with a curling effort that travelled just wide of the far post.

The hosts opted to make another switch with just over 10 minutes remaining as Mamadi Camara came on in place of Swift.

Charlton levelled the game in the 80th minute when Hady Ghandour was left unmarked at the back post to meet a cross and tapped in from close range as the game ended in a stalemate.

Reading face Premier League Crystal Palace in their final pre-season game next Saturday, where fans will be permitted to attend the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Reading: Rafael, Yiadom, Bristow, Dorsett, Morrison, Rinomhota, Laurent, Tetek, Ejaria, Swift, Azeez

Subs: Southwood, Stickland, Abbey, Trailist B, Trailist A, Camara, Leavy, Melvin-Lambert, Ehibhatiomhan

Charlton: MacGillivray, Purrington, Dobson, Famewo, Jaiyesimi, Morgan, Washington, Matthews, Inniss, Davison, Clare

Subs: Harness, Gunter, Pearce, Dempsey, Clayden, Madger, Gomes, Powell, Elerwe, Roddy, Aouachria, Ghandour

Goals: Ejaria 38′, Ghandour 80′