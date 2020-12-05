Reading 2-0 Nottingham Forest: Royals beat 10-man Forest on fans return to Madejski

Reading put a smile on the faces of their returning fans as goals from Lucas Joao and Michael Morrison saw them breeze past 10-man Nottingham Forest.

Fans made their return to the Madejski Stadium for the first time in nine months as 2,000 supporters watched their side move up to second in the Championship table.

Forest were reduced to 10 men when Ryan Yates handled on the line as Lucas Joao converted from the penalty spot in the 14th minute.

Michael Morrison doubled the lead early in the second half as the Royals recorded their first clean sheet in nine games.

Veljko Paunovic made one change from Reading’s frustrating midweek draw at Sheffield Wednesday as Yakou Meite returned from injury to replace Alfa Semedo.

The Reading players were met to an exceptional ovation from the 2,000 home fans who made their long awaited return to the Madejski Stadium, for the first time since March.

Energised by the crowd, who were in great voice, the Royals started brightly as Michael Olise brought his team forward before Andy Rinomhota’s shot was deflected behind for the first corner of the game.

Reading applied some early pressure as Ovie Ejaria showed his quick feet to win a free kick 25 yards from goal, but Liam Moore struck the set piece into the Forest wall.

Yakou Meite then tried his luck from distance wide on the right and fired a fierce effort at Bryce Samba which the Forest keeper parried away from goal.

Forest then forged their first chance of the match after nine minutes and should have gone ahead when Lyle Taylor found himself free at the back post after a deep delivery from a free kick, but Rafael got across his goal quickly to make a vital stop.

Olise was continuing to provide the creative spark for the hosts as he stole the ball from a Forest corner and charged up the field to win Reading a corner of their own.

The game then took a dramatic twist in the 14th minute as Reading were awarded a penalty and Forest were reduced to 10 men.

Olise’s inswinging free kick was met by Tom Holmes who beat Samba to the ball and his goal bound header was flicked off the line by the hand of Ryan Yates, who was shown a straight red card.

Lucas Joao walked up calmly with a slow run up before firing the ball into the net to send Samba the wrong way to give Reading the lead with his 10th Championship goal of the season.

Olise sliced open the Forest defence with a perfect through ball to find Meite, who swivelled to lose his marker but got the finish all wrong as he scuffed his shot wide of the target to miss a big chance.

A sumptuous flick from Olise got Reading flowing in attack again as Omar Richards beat two defenders to drive into the box, but Forest managed to clear for a corner.

Meite almost caught out Samba at his near post when he burst down the line and hit a shot towards goal which was scrambled off the line by the Forest keeper.

The visitors had a better spell towards the end of the half, but were unable to create any clear cut chances as Reading stayed organised to maintain their one goal lead going into the break.

The Royals made a positive start to the half and doubled their lead in the 52nd minute when Michael Morrison met Olise corner and flicked the ball past Samba into the corner.

Olise’s remarkable form has seen him collect more assists than any other teenager in Europe’s top five leagues.

Reading controlled the second half with the lion’s share of possession and created several chances to add to the score as Tom Holmes and Ejaria both came close.

Paunovic’s first change saw Meite replaced by Alfa Semedo with the Royals looking more than comfortable with just over 15 minutes remaining.

Sone Aluko, Alfa Semedo, Sam Baldock and Lewis Gibson all made their way on as late substitutes a the Royals saw out a convincing victory at home.

Baldock had a half chance to add a third when he combined with Aluko to meet his cross at the near post but couldn’t divert his effort on goal.

The win pushes Reading up to second having played before all of the sides below them in the top six. The Royals will be back in front of fans again at the Madejski on Wednesday evening against Birmingham City.

Reading: Rafael, Holmes, Morrison, Moore, Richards, Rinomhota, Laurent, Olise, Meite, Ejaria, Joao

Subs: Southwood, Tetek, Esteves, McIntyre, Baldock, Gibson, Aluko, Semedo, Onen



Nottingham Forest: Samba, Christie, McKenna, Worrall, Ribeiro, Ribeiro Dias, Yates, Arter, Lolley, Taylor, Knockaert

Subs: Figueiredo, Ameobi, Smith, Jenkinson, Guerrero, Dawson, Sow, Ioannou, Swan

Goals: Lucas Joao 14′ (pen), Morrison 52′