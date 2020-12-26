Reading 2-1 Luton Town: Royals provide Boxing Day knockout blow

Reading put pay to two consecutive defeats as Tom McIntyre and Alfa Semedo netted to give the Royals a Boxing Day victory over Luton Town.

McIntyre opened the scoring with a sumptuous volley and Semedo doubled the lead just before the break as both players scored their first goals for the club.

Kazenga LuaLua beat Rafael with a long range drive in the 90th minute after an improved second half from the visitors, but Reading held on to take the points.

The win puts Reading up to fifth in the Championship table ahead of Watford who play later this evening against league leaders Norwich City.

The injuries continued to tally for Veljko Paunovic’s side, with captain Liam Moore the latest casualty to a growing list of injury concerns including two top scorers Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite.

Tom McIntyre came into the starting eleven to replace Moore while Michael Morrison was handed the captain’s armband.

Sone Aluko replaced young midfielder Michael Olise, who was named among the substitutes.

Meanwhile, John Swift gave Reading a boost as he returned from injury to be named on the bench.

Reading v Luton Town Pictures: Steve Smyth

After a bright start, the injury woes continued to plague Reading as Alfa Semedo went down after four minutes as he rolled his ankle on what was an unusually depleted playing surface at the Madejski. But thankfully, he was able to continue after some treatment.

Reading made their positive start count when they took the lead after nine minutes through Tom McIntyre, who marked his first career goal with a strike to remember.

A perfectly executed corner routine saw McIntyre meet Sone Aluko’s corner at the front post and the defender provided a striker’s finish as he expertly volleyed the ball into the top right hand corner.

The Royals were in full control in the opening half an hour and looked comfortable with their one goal lead.

Martin Cranie picked up the first yellow of the game when he cynically brought down Andy Rinomhota who had intercepted the ball and threatened to run at the Hatters defence from the halfway line, but had his heels clipped.

The Royals hunted for a second goal when Josh Laurent drove into the box and won a corner, but after a short corner routine, Sone Aluko fired a shot high over the top of the bar.

Luton’s sloppy passing at the back almost cost them when Ejaria stole the ball, but he underhit his pass to Sam Baldock as the opportunity passed by.

But Reading did add a second before the break as midfielder Alfa Semedo, on loan from Benfica, scored his first goal in Reading colours.

A slick move saw a quick one, two played between Semedo and Baldock as the forward slipped a pass in behind the defence to find the midfielder who slid the ball past the onrushing keeper to double the score.

After a reliavtivley comfortable half with rarely saw Luton threaten the Reading defence, the hosts were extremely fortunate to have not conceded a penalty when McIntyre clattered Cranie just inside the box, but much to his relief, the referee awarded a free kick.

The resulting free kick was completely wasted as George Moncur put far too much on his cross which flew over everyone’s heads and out for a goal kick.

Luton looked to hit back early in the second half as James Collins worked his way past Morrison in the box, but McIntyre got his body in the way of the shot to make a crucial block.

Reading had a shot for a penalty in the 59th minute when Morrison got his toe to the ball first in the box and went down under a challenge.

But the referee waved play on as Luton countered and won a free kick 30 yards from goal as Aluko was shown a booking. Luton’s goal shy form continued as they wasted another set piece opportunity.

Swift made his long awaited return in the 66th minute as he came on in place of goal scorer Semedo.

The visitors finally tested Rafael with their first effort on target in the 69th minute as Luke Berry got good power on his header but it was directed straight at the Brazilian shot stopper who made a simple catch.

The Hatters had a chance to claw a goal back in the 80th minute Kiernan Dewbury-Hall’s clipped free kick fund the run of Tom Lockyer who couldn’t direct a shot on target as Rafael eventually got hold of the ball.

Luton put on some late pressure as they looked to find a late lifeline and they were rewarded as Kazenga LuaLua’s drive from 25 yards flew past Rafael in the 90th minute.

But the Royals managed to hold on to their lead and claim the three points.

Reading have three consecutive away trips on the horizon with a trip to Swansea City on Wednesday evening up first.

Reading: Rafael, Esteves, McIntyre, Morrison, Holmes, Rinomhota, Laurent, Semedo, Ejaria, Aluko, Baldock

Subs: Southwood, Dorsett, Bristow, Watson, East, Swift, Onen, Olise, Melvin-Lambert

Luton Town: Shea, Cranie, Bradley, Lockyer, Potts, Berry, Moncur, Rea, Clark, Collins, Mpanzu

Subs: Tunnicliffe, Pearson, Cornick, Hylton, Sluga, Dewsbury-Hall, Norrington-Davies, LuaLua, Nombe

Goals: McIntyre 9′, Semedo 42′, LuaLua 90′