Reading 2-2 Huddersfield Town: Terriers snatch late equaliser as Royals draw on final day

Reading concluded the 2020/21 Championship season with a draw as Rarmani Edmonds-Green stole a late equaliser for Huddersfield Town in stoppage time.

The Royals went behind in the 15th minute from a Josh Koroma free-kick but responded quickly as Olise levelled from the penalty spot just three minutes later.

Olise then set up Meïté who headed in the winner in the 26th minute to put Reading in front but ??? scored a stoppage time equaliser as the teams shared the points.

The Royals finish the Championship season in seventh place.

Veljko Paunović handed goalkeeper Luke Southwood his first Championship start, while Josh Laurent, who was voted by fans as the Royals’ Player of the Season, was handed the captain’s armband.

The visitors created the first half-chance of the game in the third minute when Duane Holmes got a sight of Southwood’s goal but miscued his shot that flew well over the target.

Southwood then had his first save to make when Josh Koroma hit a tame effort at goal that didn’t test the Royals shot-stopper on his first league start.

Reading v Huddersfield Town Pictures: Steve Smyth

Reading began to grow into the contest and had their first attempt at goal in the 12th minute when John Swift dug out a shot from the edge of the box that almost snuck into the bottom corner, but was well stopped by Ryan Schofield.

Huddersfield went inches away from taking the lead when tey countered on the right-wing, and Scott High looked to bend the ball into the far corner after the ball was pulled back into his path but struck the frame of the goal.

But the Terriers maintained their dangerous attack and were awarded a free-kick in a favourable position as Alfa Semedo was booked for a late challenge on High just outside the box.

Koroma stepped up to take the set-piece and arrowed a clean strike beyond Southwood into the far corner to give the away side the breakthrough in the 15th minute.

Reading v Huddersfield Town Pictures: Steve Smyth

Having gone behind, the Royals fought back and won a penalty just three minutes later as Semedo latched onto Josh Laurent’s knock down in the box and was brought down as he looked to swivel away from his marker in the box.

Michael Olise took responsibility from 12 yards and sent the keeper the wrong way as he convincingly blasted the ball into the top-right hand corner to equalise.

Reading looked to capitalise and go in front with the momentum of their leveller as Tomas Esteves battled past two defenders to drive into the box, but instead of opting to cross, the Portuguese full-back lashed a shot over the target from a tight angle.

Esteves threatened again as he smashed a ball across the face of goal, and the ball fell kindly for Yakou Meïté after a loose Huddersfield touch, but Terriers keeper Schofield got across to make a smart save to turn the Ivorian’s effort behind for a corner as he looked to squeeze the ball in at the near post.

Reading v Huddersfield Town Pictures: Steve Smyth

From the resulting corner, Meïté latched onto Olise’s cross as he looped a header into the far corner to score his 12th Championship goal of the season to put Reading in front.

The Royals almost gifted Huddersfield an equaliser just minutes after going in front as Semedo gave up possession cheaply in his own box, but High smashed a shot over the top.

Olise looked to cause more hurt to the Huddersfield defence having already bagged a goal and an assist, as he hit a shot from distance to sting the gloves of Schofield as Reading went into the break with a 2-1 lead.

Reading v Huddersfield Town Pictures: Steve Smyth

Reading created a few half chances towards the start of the second-half but Huddersfield defended determinedly to block a few efforts before Omar Richards’ had a deflected strike stopped by Schofield.

Paunović made a double change in the 67th minute as Lucas João and Dejan Tetek replaced Meïté and Swift.

João had a chance to extend Reading’s lead in the 74th minute but glanced a header just wide of the far post from Olise’s accurate corner delivery.

Huddersfield then looked to level when Carel Eiting found space in the box but Andy Yiadom was well placed to make a crucial block to protect his goalkeeper.

Club captain Liam Moore came on for the final 15 minutes to replace Olise as the Royals looked to preserve their lead.

The Terriers went close again when Laurent lost the ball deep in his own half but when Kieran Phillips tried to pick out the top corner from 20 yards, the ball sailed just wide.

Alex Vallejo Minguez was then shown a yellow card moments later for simulation as he threw himself to the ground in hope of getting a penalty for Huddersfield.

The visitors piled on the pressure late in the game to try and steal a point and they were rewarded with a draw when Edmonds-Green smashed the ball in to find a stoppage time equaliser as the points were shared.

Reading: Southwood, Esteves, Holmes, Yiadom, Richards, Rinomhota, Semedo, Laurent (c), Swift, Olise, Meïté

Subs: Boyce-Clarke, Gibson, Moore, Tetek, Camara, Aluko, Azeez, João, Baldock

Huddersfield Town: Schofield, Vallejo, Hogg, O’Brien, Holmes, Keogh, Aarons, Koroma, Sarr, Ward, High

Subs: Pereira, Bacuna, Stearman, Eiting, Thomas, Crichlow, Edmonds-Green, Phillips, Headley

Goals: Koroma 15′, Olise (pen) 18′, Meïté 26′, Edmonds-Green 90+3′