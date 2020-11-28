Reading 3-1 Bristol City: Meite and Joao on target as Royals end winless run

Reading won for the first time in five matches as Ovie Ejaria, Yakou Meite and Lucas Joao found the target to overcome Bristol City.

The Royals had created several chances before they eventually broke the resolve of Robins goalkeeper Daniel Bentley through Ovie Ejaria’s deflected effort.

Wells found an equaliser from close range in the 73rd minute, but Meite scored to put Reading in front just three minutes later.

Lucas Joao wrapped up the win in added time as he finished from close range after Meite’s assist.

Veljko Paunovic’s side stopped a run of four consecutive defeats with a midweek draw at Millwall after an equaliser from Lucas Joao – who scored his eighth Championship goal of the season.

Michael Olise was the only change to Wednesday’s game at Millwall, with the young French midfielder replacing Alfa Semedo in midfield.

There was a minute’s silence for the passing of football icon Diego Maradona before the match, but it was the hand of Lucas Joao that was penalised early in the game as he misjudged Omar Richards’ fizzed early cross and accidently handled.

Reading v Bristol City pictures: Steve Smyth

The Royals hit the Robins on the counter several times early in the half as Josh Laurent pinged a superb pass out wide to Yakou Meite, but he was let down by his heavy touch with the ball falling back to Laurent who hit an ambitious effort high and wide.

Another flying counter saw Andy Rinomhota bring the ball out of defence and move forward powerfully before he player the ball out wide to Meite. The Ivorian cut in on his left foot and hit a shot from distance that was spilled by Bristol keeper Daniel Bentley, but he recovered just in time to prevent Lucas Joao from pouncing on the loose ball.

Despite Bristol’s possession, Reading continued to create the better chances as Ovie Ejaria and Richards both came close to finding the head of Meite in the box.

The best chance of the half came when Meite improvised with a brilliant piece of skill to bring the ball down on his chest and swivelled and hit an acrobatic volley Bentley got down quickly to parry away in the 36th minute.

Lucas Joao hit a powerful strike at goal which Bentley tipped over the bar, but the half ended goalless, wit the Robins not having a shot on target throughout the opening 45 minutes.

The Royals created the first chance of the second half as Joao strode forward before slipping the ball into the path of Meite, but Bentley denied his effort as he tried to find the far bottom corner before the ball was cleared from danger was Joao looking for a rebound to convert.

And Reading did finally capitalise on a chance as they found a way past Bristol City. Lucas Joao’s excellent hold up play allowed his teammates to burst forward as he found Ejaria on the left wing, who shifted the ball onto his right foot and via a deflection off the thigh of Zak Vyner, found the back of the net.

The visitors had their first shot on Rafael’s goal just before the hour mark as Callum O’Dowda worked some space but hit a tame effort which was saved comfortably by the Brazilian.

Taylor Moore could count himself lucky to still be on the pitch when he lunged in with a rash challenge on Laurent after his heavy touch saw him fly in with two feet to try and win the ball back.

Tom Holmes tested Bentley again who made a flying save to tip round the post after the defender conjured a powerful header at goal.

Reading then had two more chances in quick succession as Meite found himself through on goal but Bentley got off his line quickly and made a stop from close range to save his side once again.

And against the run of play, Bristol City dfound an equaliser in the 73rd minute as substitute Nakhi Wells put the ball in from close range as he pounced on the loose ball from a free kick.

Replay’s showed that the Royals were again hard done by, with Wells in an offside position when the free kick was taken.

But Paunovic’s team weren’t behind for long and got themselves back in front just minutes later through Meite.

Olise unlocked the Bristol defence with an audacious outside of the foot pass which was played perfectly into the path of Meite to sprint onto, and he held off a defender before he rolled the ball past Bentley into the bottom corner.

Reading should have extended their lead in the 80th minute when Richards deflected shot cannoned back off the bar but was met by Meite just six yards out but he somehow missed the target with his head on the rebound.

And the Royals sealed the points in added time to ease their nerves as Meite squared the ball to Joao who spun before slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

Reading: Rafael, Holmes, Morrison, Moore, Richards, Rinomhota, Laurent, Ejaria, Olise, Meite, Joao.

Subs: Southwood, Esteves, Gibson, McIntyre, Tetek, Semedo, Onen, Aluko, Baldock

Bristol City: Bentley, Hunt, Vyner, Moore, Rowe, Dasilva, Nagy, O’Dowda, Paterson, Semenyo, Diedhiou

Subs: O’Leary, Towler, Mariappa, Edwards, Massengo, Brunt, Bakinson, Martin, Wells

Goals: Ejaria 54′, Wells 73′, Meite 76′, Lucas Joao 90+2′