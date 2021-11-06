Reading based acts are new entries in our brilliant RaW Sounds Today playlist

HERE we go with another great RaW Sounds Today playlist.

Each week we round up 10 great tracks, all with connections to the area.

This week, we welcome two Reading-based entries: Mike Wagner and Rocket Kings. There’s also a new entry for China Crisis, preparing to play at Wokingham Music Club.

You can listen to them for free, thanks to our Spotify playlist.

The RaW Sounds playlist a brilliant way to explore a wide range of brilliant artists, discover some new music and keep dancing.

To tune in, simply head to https://bit.ly/rawsoundstoday and get ready to rock.

There’s also a Facebook page and group chat that bands and music fans can tap in to. You can search for RaW Sounds Today and it will come up.

Mike Wagner – Face of Light

Mike is a Reading-based singer songwriter from Durban South Africa who supports China Bears on Friday at a show promoted by Wokingham’s Beyond the Download and taking place at Reading’s Purple Turtle venue.

This song is an uplifting singalong anthem that showcases Mike’s songwriting talent. It’s taken from his Life… A Seven Day Journey which is well worth checking out with songs that he describes as inspired by life faith and people – https://www.facebook.com/mikewagnermusic

Rocket Kings – The Green Zone

Check out the video of this song and see if you can spot those locations.

It was filmed in Reading and the song is taken from the band’s new album Everyday Adventures.

Rocket Kings are a five-piece band who describe their sound as ‘uke pop’ and with their catchy original upbeat melodies and musicians that play ukulele that’s a good description.

They have a feel good vibe so if you fancy a fun evening see them live at The Fisherman’s Cottage in Reading on November 12 – https://www.facebook.com/rocketkings

China Crisis – Wishful Thinking

China Crisis are a synth-pop band who had some huge hits in the 80’s including this one and they will be making a return visit to Wokingham Music Club at the Whitty Theatre on Nov 11 – https://www.facebook.com/chinacrisisofficial/

China Bears – Statue Still

China again. This time it’s the China Bears, a critically acclaimed indie quartet who headline the afore mentioned Beyond the Download event at Reading’s Purple Turtle on November 5 – www.chinabears.co.uk

Lucy Spraggan – Run to the Hills

Lucy rose to fame following her amazing performances on X Factor in 2012 and has a great new album, Choices, which features this track. She will be at Reading’s Sub 89 on November 23 – http://www.lucyspraggan.com/

Third Lung – I A Fire

Check out the powerful musicianship and vocals of Third Lung who performed a stripped down set at Jamma’s event at Purple Turtle last week, and their usual set at The Facebar on November 26 – http://www.thirdlungband.com/

The Paradox Twin – Sea of Tranquility

Following their recent live tour which included Wokingham Festival, this Reading-based band released their eagerly awaited second album, Silence from Signals from which this track is taken – https://www.theparadoxtwin.com/

One Last Day – Holding onto Nothing

The latest single from a new hard rock band that recently played at the Acoustic Couch in Bracknell (where some of the band is from). This month they are in Kingston and Addlestone – https://www.facebook.com/OneLastDayOfficial/

A Better Life (feat. Herica and The Wolf) – Dreaming of the Beach

This local artist has just released a wonderful lyric video for this beautifully chilled track from their Take A Deep Breath album – https://abetterlifemusic.com/

Split the Dealer – High Rockets

He was No.3 in Wokingham.Today’s Best of 2020 with his Deva St.John duet on the XV single and here’s one of his own singles. Split aka Sam Brett is at The Facebar on November 26 supporting Third Lung – https://www.facebook.com/splitthedealer