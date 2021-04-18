Reading-based charity calls for donations to help its work with vulnerable members of the community

A HOMELESS charity says it has seen a rise in demand since the pandemic began.

New Beginnings has transformed a former Reading town centre pub into a non-alcoholic premises, which is now a base for its operations.

The Great Knollys Street venue offers a range of services for members of the community who are struggling and need extra support through their daily lives.

It is free to access.

Providing an all-night café and shelter, the charity runs a community fridge to distribute surplus food and an after-school café which provides families with hot meals, clothing and support.

Grace Gomez, founder and chair of New Beginnings, said it is “humbling” being able to give to the community.

“I am always blown away by the generosity of people and all our volunteers are just incredible,” she said.

“We don’t just offer food and clothes, people can come to us if they just need someone to talk to and having a conversation with somebody can make a huge difference especially when they are going through a very difficult time.”

Some of the clothes available for clients at New Beginnings Reading

Grace had been volunteering with other charities for eight years before she set up New Beginnings saying she wanted to create a new shelter in Reading.

Pre-pandemic, it had 150 volunteers, this is now 60, who work in rotation to offer their help to the charity and the community.

Ms Gomez hopes that businesses and residents can continue to donate food and other items that could be shared by the charity’s clients, which include people from Woodley and Earley areas.

For more details, or to get involved, log on to: visit newbeginningsreading.org.uk