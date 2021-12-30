Reading-based law firm Blandy & Blandy announces new year promotions

STAFF at a Reading-based law firm will be ringing in the new when they return to their desks on January 4.

Blandy & Blandy, based in Blagrave Street, have announced a number of promotions among its team.

Elizabeth Short, who has played a significant role in the success of the firm’s top ranked Wills, Probate, Tax & Trusts team, will become a Partner.

The firm says she is an expert in the preparation of complex Wills, estate and inheritance tax planning, the administration of taxable and non-taxable estate and lasting powers of attorney.

Gemma Smith, who has had an increasingly prominent role in the firm’s award-winning Commercial Property team, will become a Senior Associate.

She has extensive expertise in advising on commercial landlord and tenant transactions, the sale and purchase of freehold and leasehold commercial property and secured lending.

In Blandy & Blandy’s senior management team, Patrick Philby and David Lamont have been promoted to director of finance and director of marketing and business development respectively, while Maria Moppett will become head of facilities, recognising the significant contribution that each has made to the firm’s success.

Chairman Nick Burrows said: “We are delighted to welcome Lizzie to the partnership and Gemma into her new senior role. Their promotions reflect both their development as lawyers and contribution to the firm.

“The promotions in our senior management team reflect the commitment of Patrick, David and Maria to our firm, their expertise and their achievements, particularly in response to the challenges of the last couple of years, which have ensured that the firm has continued to function seamlessly and in a way that has allowed us to continue to provide a highly efficient service to our clients.”

