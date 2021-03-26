Reading-based med-tech firm wants to kickstart young people’s careers

A MEDICAL technology firm has its sights set on Reading, and wants to help young people kickstart their own careers.

Occuity, a start-up company researching optical technology, is planning to make more jobs available to local residents, including those in Wokingham borough, soon.

After launching in 2019, the company now has more than 20 employees and plans to grow its team with an extra 30 members in the coming year.

With plans to grow its research and development work, it will soon open up a range of technical roles as well as seven Kickstarter Apprentice opportunities.

Dan Daly, founder and CEO of Occuity, said he is pleased to be able to bring jobs to the Reading area.

“I’m particularly happy that through the Kickstarter programme we can offer young people the opportunity to learn from and work alongside some of the UK’s leading engineers,” he said.

“I also could not be more pleased to have already built such an experienced and knowledgeable team [at Occuity].

“They are bringing us closer to our mission to revolutionise disease detection and monitoring, by making it non-contact and pain-free.”

To find out more about Occuity, visit: www.occuity.com/careers