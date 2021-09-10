Reading Biscuit Factory hosts launch party to kick start community presence

CROWDS gathered on Wednesday evening for the official launch of Reading Biscuit Factory.

The three-screen cinema at Broad Street Mall in Reading’s town centre had the “softest of soft launches” back in July, explained manager Matthew Lacey.

And since then, the word has been spreading.

Created by the Really Local Group, the team hopes the venue will become a community hub for the town. It was named to reflect the town’s history with Huntley and Palmers, one of the famous three Bs of the borough.

The former Argos store spans 14,000 sq ft, and includes an event space, bar, coffee shop, and a workspace.

It also has kiosks that will become home to independent food vendors.

“We want to have a range of food not widely served (elsewhere); The kind of catering you wouldn’t see in a cinema,” Mr Lacey said.

This could include raw food, along with a range of items that reflect the community, he added.

The cinema will focus on showing a range of films, including arthouse, independent and foreign language billings.

The ambition is that film buffs will no longer need to travel to London to watch more niche productions.

“if there’s something you want to see, it’s likely on here,” Mr Lacey said. “And if it’s not here – ask. We want to keep it open.”

The Reading Biscuit Factory has also got an additional room for workshops, gallery exhibitions, events and classes.

Mr Lacey hopes to host life drawing classes there, among other things.

“We would call it, Draw Me Like One of Your French Girls,” he said. “At the moment, we’re working on a Japanese season, including craft, film and maybe even calligraphy.

“I want this cinema to break away from the idea you come here to sit quietly in the dark. We want this space to allow Reading to assert itself culturally.”

He added: “I hope that in a year’s time, this place is unrecognisable. I want it to change and adapt.”

Preston Benson, founder of Really Local Group, said after nearly four years and three lockdowns, he is proud to launch the Reading Biscuit Factory.

Addressing the attendees, he said it had been exciting to design the “vibrant and wonderful” community space, and hopes to host a great number of community events.

“We can’t wait to show the residents of Reading and the surrounding communities our beautiful venue, as well as share more details around our exciting cultural programme,” he added. “There will be something for everyone at Reading Biscuit Factory.”

Cllr David Stevens, mayor of Reading also addressed the crowd, and said he was delighted to be at the launch event.

“It’s superb to have this here in Reading,” he said. “This is the right sort of thing we should be encouraging.

“I have a sense the town is thriving, and I am confident this will do superbly well.”

The evening also saw live performances from singer-songwriter Amya-Ray and DJ Bella.

Reading Biscuit Factory will be hosting a wine tasting on Thursday, September 23, from 7pm. Places need to be booked and no previous wine tasting knowledge is required.

The venue is open from 9am to 11.30pm, with film screenings starting around 11am, with the last at 8.30pm.