Reading Biscuit Factory welcomes wine lovers to a blind tasting evening

Berks Fizz will host the wine tasting evening at the Reading Biscuit Factory next Thursday. Picture: Pixabay

WINE lovers can tickle their taste buds at a special tasting at the Reading Biscuit Factory next week.

The new community hub, on Broad Street Mall, Reading, will see Berks Fizz host a workshop of blind wine tasting for visitors to enjoy.

The most famous sparkling wines of the world will be on display, including English sparkling against Champagne, Prosecco and more.

Attendees will get to sharpen their tasting skills whilst discussing the different climates and production methods.

This informal evening welcomes everyone, with no previous experience needed.

It takes place on Thursday, October 28.

For more information, log on to readingbiscuitfactory.co.uk

