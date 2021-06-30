Wokingham.Today

Reading blood plasma centre hits 1,000 donations

blood plasma donations
DONOR: Robert Woodward was the 1,000th donor at Kennet Place Picture: NHS Blood and Transplant

A PLASMA donor centre hit the thousand donations milestone on Tuesday, just two months after it began collecting.

Kennett Place, on Kings Road, in neighbouring Reading, accepted its milestone donation from Robert Woodward, 60, from Maidenhead earlier this week.

The plasma will be used to make lifesaving medicine for people with immune diseases.

Mr Woodward is a regular donor at the site. “It’s a very pleasant experience, the staff are very welcoming,” he said.

“Plasma donation is nothing to worry about. I hope my donations go on and help treat people with diseases.”

Donna Blofield, the centre manager, said it has had a great response from the Reading community so far.

“The staff here at the donor centre are really friendly, and we’re all set to welcome even more plasma donors,”
she said.

People can register to donate plasma by calling 0300 123 2323.

