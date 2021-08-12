Reading Blue Coat records best GCSE results in school’s history

A SONNING school is celebrating its best GCSE results ever, after every student passed their qualifications this year.

Reading Blue Coat School saw 85% of grades awarded at 7, 8 and 9, and said the results are “exceptional” after its Year 11s spent the majority of their studies in and out of lockdown.

Mr Scott Yates, director of middle school at Blue Coat, said: “[We] are immensely proud of the results that the boys have achieved.

“It is clear that hard work leads to excellent results and they embraced the challenges of lockdown with focus and good humour.

“They’ve laid an excellent foundation, which I am sure will lead to further success in their A-level studies.”

Thomas Heath, from Charvil, celebrates his results

One quarter of students at Reading Blue Coat school received grades 8 and 9 this year, including Will Dean from Swallowfield who was awarded nine 9s and two 8s.

He said: “It’s certainly a pleasant surprise, particularly in the sciences and maths, which I struggled with.

“I’m looking forward to studying History, Latin, English Literature and an AS Level in Politics next year.”

Thomas Heath, from Charvil, also earned nine 9s and two 8s.

He added: “I’m very happy right now. I was expecting high results because I’ve been working hard this year, but I didn’t expect results this good.

“My sister is coming home from university today, so we will probably have a curry at home to celebrate.”

Sam Norrington, from Winnersh, was also awarded ten 9s and an 8. He said his grades “couldn’t be any better” and looks forward to celebrating with family this evening.

Other notable mentions include Josh Stevenson and Tytus Magiya, from Wokingham, who earned a range of 8s and 9s, as well as Niam Popaat from Ruscombe.

Pete Thomas, the headmaster of Reading Blue Coat School, has thanked staff for their hard work throughout the past few years.

“I am immensely proud of the boys,” he said. “The majority of their GCSE courses have been disrupted, but they have coped maturely, worked diligently and their efforts and ability have been rewarded with many tremendous results.

“They have certainly shown how they can deal with difficulties and I am excited to see them throw themselves into life in and out of the classroom when they return in September.”