Reading Blue Coat to take girls in Year 7 from September 2023

READING Blue Coat is opening its doors to more female students.

From September 2023, the Sonning school will welcome girls into Year 7, with the aim of being fully co-educational by September 2027.

The school welcomed its first female student more than 50 years ago, and launched a co-education sixth form 34 years ago.

Headmaster Pete Thomas said welcoming female students will enhance the school’s community.

In a recent announcement to staff, pupils, parents and Old Blues, Mr Thomas said: “While this plan will see a gradual increase in our overall pupil numbers, I do not wish for our numbers to increase to such a level that anyone in our community becomes just a number.

“I am immensely proud of the sense of community that exists at Blue Coat, the friendliness of our staff and pupils and the sense of community that exists here.”

The school’s chair of governors, Peter Bertram said Reading Blue Coat has seen a steady increase in pupil numbers over the last 10 years.

“This decision to extend our co-education provision comes from a position of strength,” he said.

“Academic results have increased year-on-year and at the same time our 45-acre campus has benefited from considerable investment providing 21st century facilities for our students and staff.

“We are greatly looking forward to our move to full co-education and seeing the School continue to develop and improve.”

The school has also been reviewing its curriculum.

Earlier this month, the school launched its Adventure Education programme which focuses on mountaineering, sailing and paddle sports.

Recently appointed Second Master, Ed Trelinski, will be developing this curriculum further.

The school believes this helps develop resilience, teamwork, courage and determination

“It is essential that there are as many avenues as possible at school to find passions for life and to grow those attributes that will not only help the pupils to keep strong when things are tough, but to be able to encourage and support those around them too,” a school spokesperson said.