Reading borough in top ten for business start ups

READING has been ranked second in the top 10 UK towns for business start-ups, and Metro Bank is offering its support.

This is based on internet speeds, best rates of production, office prices and business survival rates, according to a new study by Fasthosts.

Alongside Reading, the top ten towns for successful start-ups includes Luton, Nottingham, Edinburgh, Central London, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Coventry, Wolverhampton and Bristol.

“As Reading is the second highest contributor to UK GDP outside of the London urban areas, we will continue to attract business to the area and we have seen a 10% increase in start-ups banking with us in recent month post lockdown restrictions,” Metro Bank area director Simon Neale said.

“We are starting to put plans in place for in store networking to support the local community and we are working with the local Sterling Networks to facilitate this.

“Regardless of their turnover, we assign every business customer a relationship manager.”

Mr Neale added this type of support is “vital” to start-up businesses.

“We have supported many local start-up businesses from serviced office space to logistic companies but we have seen a lot of business from the service, hospitality and leisure sectors,” he said.

“The main focus for funding existing businesses at the moment is the Recovery Loan Scheme.”

Mr Neale said it’s great to see that the recent PWC report ranked Reading second.

He said: “This is due to the mix of sectors, the economic and social indicators and it is demonstrated by Reading’s success in recent years in creating jobs, high incomes, good quality of life/health, high levels of skills in the workforce and strong levels of business creation.”