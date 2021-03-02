Reading boss Paunović praises Pușcaș after match-winning performance sees Royals beat Rovers

Reading boss Veljko Paunović praised returning striker George Pușcașas he scored the decisive goal to end a run of three straight home defeats with victory over Blackburn Rovers.

George Pușcaș scored the only goal of the contest in what was a nervy affair as the Royals clung on to earn three points.

“I’m very happy. I believe the team understands how we have to play and adapt to teams like Blackburn who did a really good job,” said Paunović.

“We didn’t get desperate and that was the way to play against this team, it was very mature.

“I’m very happy for George Puscas, coming back from a long injury.

“He really worked hard ad helped us have more options in attack and be more creative.

“I’m very happy for the generous and unselfish assist from Joao in that moment as well.”

Paunovic hailed the conifence of the Romanian striker, who almost found the net with an audacious effort from the halway line.

“It’s credit to him. We showed the team how advanaced and proactive their keeper is, so we said lets test him.

“He (Puscas) kept that information. I was praying it went in. It would have been goal of the season.”

The Royals boss also commented on Omar Richards after it was rumoured that he had sealed a summer move to Bayern Munich on a free transfer when his contract at Reading expires.

“As long as he is with us and putting performances in like the last few games then there is nothing to talk about.

“He is under contract to us until the end of the season and shows full commitment. Let’s talk about us and what is happening here today.”

Paunović also confirmed that Andy Rinomhota would miss two weeks of action, while he expects that Michael Morrison will also be out for a similar time frame after coming off with an injury.