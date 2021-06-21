Reading brought to book by Crowthorne infants school

SCHOOL children dressed as their favourite book characters for a belated celebration last month.

Oaklands Infants School, on Butler Road, Crowthorne, hosted a replacement World Book Day for its students at the end of May.

The school celebrated the annual day, which was originally on March 4, on Friday, May 28 for the pupils to enjoy dressing up as various book characters.

The Year Two students were firstly treated to a drama workshop in the morning, led by Perform

Drama Company.

Throughout the day, the children participated in a range of reading activities which included a whole school video call to read the story, The Gruffalo.

The Year One pupils also dressed up, made their own bookmarks as well as sharing their favourite books with the class.

Headteacher Hannah O’Neill said their World Book Day was a “really positive” event.

She added: “The school had a great buzz about it and all the children loved seeing all the fantastic costumes of other children and staff.”