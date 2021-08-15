Reading Buses’ £1.5 million upgrade is sound for passengers

READING Buses has finished a £1.5 million upgrade.

The money was used to improve stop announcement sounds and was also used to improve Newbury & District and Thames Valley Buses.

The project was funded by Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) through the Government’s Local Growth Fund.

More than 50 buses saw new systems installed, and a further 27 had upgraded systems.

Robert Williams, chief executive officer of Reading Buses, said he was delighted that the project was completed.

“While the majority of buses in Reading have had next-stop announcements for a while, this has allowed us to fill in all the gaps,” he explained.

“The upgrade to the background system allows us to future-proof the business and makes it easier for our team to spot any issues and put them right. It will also allow for more accurate tracking of buses on our website, our app and at bus stops.”

Mr Williams said the buses also provide information about train departures when they approach a railway station.

Bob Beveridge, chair of Thames Valley Berkshire LEP, said: “The scheme will also help to tackle the impact of congestion on the bus network by interfacing with smart traffic light systems and relaying information through on-street displays, improved web and mobile services, and other new technologies.

“This is another example of the LEP acting as a catalyst to the economic success of Berkshire by investing and supporting our businesses to embrace latest technology.”