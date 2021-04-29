Wokingham.Today

Reading Buses announces May Bank Holiday timetables

Picture: Reading Buses

READING Buses has announced its May Bank Holiday timetables — and there are reduced rates on offer.

All bus routes will be running Sunday services on the Bank Holiday Monday, including Green Line 702/703.

The simplyReading group ticket will cost £6, rather than £9, while the simplyNetwork version will be £10 instead of £15.

“We must remind customers, as is now the norm, that when travelling on a bus they must wear face coverings unless exempt,” said Robert Williams, CEO of Reading Buses.

For more information on bus routes and services, visit: www.reading-buses.co.uk/services 

