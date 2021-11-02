Reading Buses director discovers town’s ‘shady past’ during Black History Month

READING has a “shady past”, a Reading Buses director has said, after delving into the area’s history for Black History Month.

Laurence, 38, finance director at Reading Buses, explored Reading’s past to commemorate the national campaign.

He said some of the information uncovered was “shocking”, and said a number of historical Reading families and place names are linked to the slave trade.

“While we have obviously come a long way since [the 1830s], there are still inequalities in society,” he said.

Laurence said his research led him to question why covid deaths have been proportionately higher in Black and Minority Ethnic (BAME) communities and why black and mixed-Caribbean students are allegedly three times more likely to be expelled from school.

“[There are] so many theories and opinions on these and other questions,” he said. “But as long as these questions exist there is a need for Black History Month.”

Laurence is urging Reading residents to champion minority groups.

“We have so many fantastic people here at Reading Buses doing great things for our customers and each other every day,” he said. “My ask of you is to be an ally.

“Listen to people’s experiences, learn about the history – good and bad.

“Speak up and challenge prejudiced views when you hear them and educate people to do better.”

To find out more about the history of black people in Reading, visit: www.risc.org