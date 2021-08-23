Reading Buses Green Line route goes glam

RESIDENTS on a royal excursion can now travel in style.

Reading Buses has introduced a high spec bus for its Green Line 702 to Windsor.

The double-decker has extra comfortable high-back leather-effect seats for added comfort, the bus operator said.

It also has a glazed staircase and skylights, as well as USB charging and super fast free WiFi.

It replaces one of Reading Buses’ generic silver vehicles from December 2017.

Robert Williams, CEO at Reading Buses, said: “We know that Green Line is an iconic brand in the home counties, synonymous with travel between London, Slough and Windsor – so being able to swap one of our silver generic buses for a branded vehicle is very important.

“With the latest announcement that we have started our summer timetable on Green Line 702 and 703, including the re-introduction of Green Line 701 express journeys to Legoland for the peak season, we are excited to be bringing another hi-spec bus into the Green Line family.”