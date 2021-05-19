Reading Buses launches open-top tour to see Banksy mural over half term

BANKSY will be paid a special visit by sightseers this half term.

A free open top bus tour has been introduced in Reading, which includes a visit to the mural at Reading Gaol.

Launched to celebrate the town’s ongoing reopening, Reading Buses will operate the Banksy and Two Bridges open top tour on Saturday, May 29, and Saturday, June 5.

The circular tour will run every 30 minutes between 10am and 5.30pm starting on Friar Street at the bus stop outside the IBIS and Novotel Hotels.

The route will take sightseers past Blagrave Street, Jackson’s Corner, Huntley and Palmers, Reading Gaol, Hills Meadow, central Caversham and Caversham Bridge.

Passengers can get on and off at any of the stops to enjoy the various sites.

Reading Buses will be requesting donations for a mental health sports charity, Sport in Mind.

Robert Williams, CEO of Reading Buses, said: “We wanted to find a way to help encourage visitors back to Reading’s excellent town centre, and provide a new reason to visit.

“Having been forced to cancel our annual family open day this year due to Covid-19, we wanted to organise a creative opportunity to raise money for our charity of the year Sport in Mind.”

Neil Harris, CEO at Sport in Mind, said: “The open top bus tour will provide a unique way to view the Banksy mural and perhaps inspire people to come outside and explore the local area.

“Any physical activity can really help improve the lives of people experiencing mental health problems.”

People unable to attend the tours can still support the charity by texting SIM2 to 70085 to donate £2 to Sport in Mind.

For more information, visit reading-buses.co.uk