Wokingham.Today

Reading Buses plans ‘small changes’ to school run timetables: how it affects Wokingham

by Jess Warren0
Reading Buses lion route
The Lion 4 bus service Picture: Phil Creighton

READING Buses has made small changes to its services ahead of the new school year.

The company normally makes alterations to its network at this time of year, but said they are keeping the changes small.

Robert Williams, company CEO said: “We are looking forward to welcoming more people back to our services, which have been keeping people safe and connected throughout the pandemic.

“The only timetable that will  have a formal change is the Lion 4/x4 which will have  slightly amended departures early in

the morning and late in the evening.”

He said Emerald 5 and 6 and Purple 17 services will return to their normal peak-time frequencies.

Mr Williams said extra routes that run to schools will also return to normal, as coronavirus restrictions have been removed.

“During the restrictions, a number of journeys were dedicated to schoolchildren for social distancing, but all services will now return to being full public services which anyone can use,” he said.

For more information, visit: reading-buses.co.uk/schools

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Wokingham Horticultural Association to hold its AGM

Phil Creighton

Reading FC academy boss Ged Roddy excited by latest crop of youngsters

Tom Crocker

Bracknell Bees’ rescue efforts handed huge boost after supporter-led limited company is awarded operating licence

Lewis Rudd
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.