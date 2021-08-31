Reading Buses plans ‘small changes’ to school run timetables: how it affects Wokingham

READING Buses has made small changes to its services ahead of the new school year.

The company normally makes alterations to its network at this time of year, but said they are keeping the changes small.

Robert Williams, company CEO said: “We are looking forward to welcoming more people back to our services, which have been keeping people safe and connected throughout the pandemic.

“The only timetable that will have a formal change is the Lion 4/x4 which will have slightly amended departures early in

the morning and late in the evening.”

He said Emerald 5 and 6 and Purple 17 services will return to their normal peak-time frequencies.

Mr Williams said extra routes that run to schools will also return to normal, as coronavirus restrictions have been removed.

“During the restrictions, a number of journeys were dedicated to schoolchildren for social distancing, but all services will now return to being full public services which anyone can use,” he said.

For more information, visit: reading-buses.co.uk/schools