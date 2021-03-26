Wokingham.Today

Reading Buses reveals Easter timetable to help residents plan journeys

by Charlotte King0
Picture: Reading Buses

READING Buses has announced its Easter timetable, as it works to make travel “more straightforward than ever” in 2021.

The bus operator, which runs a number of routes through Wokingham borough, said its buses will run to a Sunday timetable on Good Friday (April 2), Easter Sunday (April 4) and Easter Monday (April 5).

And on Saturday, April 3, buses will run to the usual Saturday timetable.

Robert Williams, CEO of Reading Buses, said: “Due to the pandemic, many shops and all other leisure facilities such as pubs and restaurants will still remain closed over Easter so our special timetables, which we would normally run for Good Friday, are not necessary this year.

“However, we are keeping people safely connected for essential journeys, wherever they need to go, over the Easter period.”

To view bus timetables, visit: www.reading-buses.co.uk/services

Related posts

CORONAVIRUS: Borough’s covid expert marks paper anniversary for study showing how easily Covid-19 can be shared

Sue Corcoran

Reading Festival Interviews: Valeras

Michael Beakhouse

Call for investigation after new Scout hut hopes dashed

Staff Writer
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.