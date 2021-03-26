Reading Buses reveals Easter timetable to help residents plan journeys

READING Buses has announced its Easter timetable, as it works to make travel “more straightforward than ever” in 2021.

The bus operator, which runs a number of routes through Wokingham borough, said its buses will run to a Sunday timetable on Good Friday (April 2), Easter Sunday (April 4) and Easter Monday (April 5).

And on Saturday, April 3, buses will run to the usual Saturday timetable.

Robert Williams, CEO of Reading Buses, said: “Due to the pandemic, many shops and all other leisure facilities such as pubs and restaurants will still remain closed over Easter so our special timetables, which we would normally run for Good Friday, are not necessary this year.

“However, we are keeping people safely connected for essential journeys, wherever they need to go, over the Easter period.”

To view bus timetables, visit: www.reading-buses.co.uk/services