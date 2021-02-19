Wokingham.Today

Reading Buses support raises funds for mental health charity Sport in Mind

Jess Warren
A bus operator has been working hard to get people talking about mental health.

Reading Buses has been busy raising money for its Charity of the Year, Sport in Mind, despite cancelling major fundraisers due to Covid-19.

So far, it has raised more than £2,000.

Caroline Anscombe, Reading Buses HR director, said: “We are proud to be supporting Sport in Mind, a mental health charity, and their work is more important than ever.

“2020 was a hard year for everyone, with Covid-19 affecting normal life for most of that time, and charities have not been immune from the difficulties.”

She said despite suspending many of its normal activities, Reading Buses has not been idle.

“In the past two months, we have had our annual Christmas raffle which raised a stunning £827 for Sport in Mind,” Ms Anscombe Added.

“Various other Christmas activities included Santa driving our buses, Christmas Jumper Days and wearing accessories which raised over £500.”

Reading Buses is currently selling face coverings and hand sanitiser in aid of Sport in Mind, and has raised more than £350 in sales.

Neil Harris, founder of Sport in Mind, added: “It’s been a challenging year for all of us.

“At a time when so many people are struggling with their mental health, our charity’s work has never been more important so it’s brilliant to see so many people supporting us.”

