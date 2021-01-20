Reading Buses suspends non-essential services due to lockdown restrictions

A NUMBER of local bus services are being postponed over the coming weeks — but the operator said residents won’t be without transport.

Today, Reading Buses announced it will be temporarily suspending buses on some of its routes, due to current lockdown restrictions.

From Monday, January 25, both the Winnersh Triangle park & ride 500 and Green Line 702 services will be closed.

Changes will also be made to the Ruby 10, greenwave 50, and Mereoak park & ride 600 services.

They will all begin running their Saturday timetables from Monday through to Saturday, as of Monday, February 1. Normal Sunday timetables will run on Sundays.

There will also be reduced frequency on the leopard 3/8/9 from Monday, February 1.

Reading Buses said it has made these alterations to reflect how customers have changed their usual travel patterns.

According to Robert Williams, company chief executive, approximately 25% of customers are travelling as usual at the moment and some services aren’t necessary.

“Due to the restrictions on non-essential journeys, we have more than enough capacity for social distancing,” he said.

“As a result, we are making adjustments in a small number of areas where services aren’t currently needed.”

Reading Buses said alternative transport routes will remain available. Customers using the park & ride can board the lion 4/X4 from the Cavendish Gardens stop on Reading Road.

Green Line 702 customers can still use the Green Line 703 between Slough and Windsor.

It is not clear when normal services will resume.

Detailed timetables are currently being finalised, and more information can be found here: www.reading-buses.co.uk