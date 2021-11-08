Wokingham.Today

Reading Buses teams up with Launchpad to offer free bus travel for jobseekers

by Laura Scardarella0
bus
Reading Buses has teamed up with Launchpad to offer free rides for people needing support Picture: Phil Creighton

FREE bus travel to help people get to job interviews has been gifted to a Reading charity.

Reading Buses is offering free trips aimed at helping people who are either homeless or at risk of losing their home so they can get across Reading.

The service also covers helping people get to training as well as employment appointments.

Homelessness prevention charity Launchpad is coordinating the scheme, and Reading Buses hopes that the project will help solve some issues causes by staff shortages at this time.

This is not the first time that Reading Buses has helped groups in this way, providing free travel for the Forgotten British Gurkha charity.

Its chief executive officer, Robert Williams, said: “It is about helping prevent homelessness and giving local people the independence they need without worrying about finding money for their bus fare.

“We are clearly aware of staff shortages in many sectors of our local economy and feel we can make a contribution towards easing the current serious problem.”

“We’re also continuing to support those with Job Centre Plus cards with our Job seeker ID. We’re giving job seekers access to discounted all-day tickets and supporting them to get around while they are searching for employment.”

And the project is welcomed by Launchpad.

The charity’s head of marketing and fundraising, Kirsti Wilson, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Reading Buses for their kind donation of bus travel.

“When you’re trying to rebuild your life after experiencing homelessness, finances can be tight and sometimes there isn’t even enough for the essentials – which can be a huge barrier when you’re trying to get back on your feet

“With the gift of bus travel from Reading Buses, our clients can access things like education, training and employment opportunities to increase their confidence, gain independence and finally break the cycle of homelessness. Bus travel might seem fairly simple to many people, but to our clients it will mean everything.”

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

Reading Toy Run cancelled due to coronavirus – but toy dump to take place instead

Phil Creighton

VOLUNTEER CORNER: As seen in The Wokingham Paper of January 16, 2020

Staff Writer

IN THE KITCHEN: Beat the Blues Beetroot Brownies

Guest contributor
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.