Reading Buses to maintain services over coming month

READING BUSES has said it will not reduce its service levels over the coming month to ensure people can travel with ease during lockdown.

The company has pledged to maintain its normal services unless the Government or local authority guidance changes.

“The main thing we want people to know is that we are still here for them,” said Robert Williams, Reading Buses chief executive officer.

“People will still need to make journeys to shops for essential items, to work if they can’t work from home and to get to places of education.

“For this reason, we need to make sure that we have enough buses to get people to where they need to go and provide plenty of space for social distancing.”

Customers continue to be required to wear a face covering whilst travelling unless exempt, and are encouraged to use the onboard hand sanitiser when getting on and off the bus.